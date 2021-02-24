 Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Has 6 New COVID Deaths, 90 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,631 New Cases, 68 More COVID Deaths

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Hamilton County reported 90 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 74 patients hospitalized and 19 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 28 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,314.

There were six more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, two males and four females, four white, one black and one Asian, one between the ages of 41-50, two between the ages of 61-70 and three between the ages of 71-80, bringing the total to 456.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,705, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,153 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 768,946 on Wednesday with 1,631 new cases. There have been 68 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,266, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 972 people hospitalized from the virus, 26 fewer than Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 6.709 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 743,254, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,982 cases, up 3; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  12,734 cases, up 35; 138 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 1,663 cases, up 6; 30 deaths

Marion County: 2,902 cases, up 11; 44 deaths

Meigs County: 1,254 cases; 21 deaths, up 1

Polk County: 1,736 cases, up 4; 21 deaths

Rhea County: 4,117 cases, up 5; 73 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 1,539 cases, up 3; 27 deaths

Knox County: 45,241 cases, up 102; 571 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 80,790 cases, up 192; 841 deaths, up 6

Shelby County: 86,600 cases, up 217; 1,472 deaths, up 21


February 24, 2021

