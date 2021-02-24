Burt Johnson Named Soddy Daisy City Manager

Burt Johnson has accepted the position of city manager for Soddy Daisy, a city with a population that has now grown to over 13,000 residents. At last Thursday’s commission meeting, the board of commissioners unanimously voted to name Mr. Johnson to the executive officer’s seat.

Mr. Johnson began working at the city in 2011 as the finance director and recorder. As a certified public accountant and a certified municipal finance officer, he will continue in his role as finance director managing the city’s $14 million dollar budget in addition to serving as city manager.

He said, “I appreciate the confidence the Board of Commissioners have shown in me and I look forward to working with city officials, commissioners, citizens, and business leaders to identify areas for strategic growth, and to realize continued success for the City of Soddy Daisy.”

Mr. Johnson also serves on the board of the North Hamilton County Council of the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce. He has been married to his wife, Jessica for 20 years, and they have two children, Kane and Ellie. They enjoy watching Kane play baseball and Ellie play soccer.