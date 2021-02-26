Police Blotter: Sport Bikes Causing Issues On North Shore; Fake Mr. Coleman Carries Out Rental Scam

Police checked out a shoplifting at Mr. Zip at 1905 Gunbarrel Road. A manager said a man wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and dark-colored pants reached behind the cash register and stole an unknown amount of cigarillos. She said he exited the business and entered a black Toyota Camry and left the area. Another black male was involved, but did not take any items. That man entered a silver Nissan Sentra.

* * *

An officer was patrolling the area of Mr. Zip at 305 Frazier Ave. in the North Shore due to sport bikes operating in a reckless manner. He observed two dark-colored sport bikes traveling west on Frazier Avenue at high speeds, splitting lanes and traveling in oncoming traffic. These bikes had just fled from another officer at Mr. Zip. These bikes also matched the description of the two bikes that had run from other officers in the area on several different occasions. Officers got behind the bikes southbound on the Market Street Bridge. They were able to get behind the bikes and initiated their blue lights to attempt to stop the bikes. Both bikes fled at high rates of speed, ran several red lights and one bike went against traffic on Fourth Street to evade police. An investigator was able to locate surveillance video from the Mr. Zip of both riders prior to their evading police. The traffic unit was working on identifying the suspects.They were at the Mr Zip gas station getting gas. Police have had several motorcycles flee from them lately.

* * *

Police checked out a vandalism at 2827 Calhoun Ave. The owner of the property said someone had cut into the chain link fence surrounding the property of Adams Masonry. He said a similar incident happened earlier in the week. He believes the suspect was trying to take a work truck that is parked inside the fence. Nothing else was taken only this section of the fence was cut.

* * *

A woman on 13th Avenue said someone unlawfully entered her unlocked vehicle and stole items. They include her wallet which contained a credit card, Social Security card, and driver license. No damage was done to the vehicle.

* * *

A lady on Van Buren Street said she had been scammed out of $2,000 with a rental property. She said she saw a rental property, 3447 Van Buren St., on social media that was open for rent from a person posing to be Mr. Cleon Coleman who actually does rent out homes. Ms. Elliott reached out to him for approval for a lease. The person posing to be Cleon Coleman informed the woman that she was approved for the home. The person posing to be Mr. Cleon Coleman then had her send three payments for $700 via pre-paid card for last month's rent, $1,300 via Zelle and Cashapp for the first month rent and deposit. She said $800 of the $1,300 went to the Cashapp of Victoria Irokwendu. Ms. Elliott has yet to receive keys for this home and, when she tries to contact the person posing as Mr. Cleon Coleman, she has been blocked on social media. She also reached out to the real Cleon Coleman who informed her that he has no idea who she is, and states that he has not rented that house.

* * *

Police spoke over the phone to a man who drives an F-250 for the city of Chattanooga. He said a dump truckwas traveling in front of him on Bonny Oaks Drive. He said a clump of mud fell from underneath the dump truck and a few rocks bounced up and hit the F-250's windshield causing damage. He said he spoke with the dump truck driver, who gladly gave him his information.

* * *

Upon arrival to the Dollar General on Lee Highway, police spoke with the manager who said two black females came inside the store. The suspects then grabbed a bag belonging to Dollar General, filled it up with several items, and then passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise. The alarm went off and the females got inside a white GMC truck and fled the scene prior to police arrival. Police attached pictures of the females to the report.

* * *

Police met with a woman on Altamont Road. She showed police a pile of lumber that was dumped on her vacant property. She was worried people would keep dumping trash on her property and requested a report. The address was added to the watch list. No suspect information was available. The pile of lumber included fencing, two tires, and three 4x4 posts.

* * *

At a construction site at 2020 Gunbarrel Road for Scenics Salon Suites, the superintendent of the job site for Intersouth Builders told of a theft. He said that he and his work crew left there around 6:30 p.m. and two pallets of building materials worth about $1,000 each were left sitting outside in the back overnight. After getting back there this morning, he noticed that the materials were gone around 7:15 a.m.

* * *

A construction worker from Florida, working in the area with a contract company, said an unknown suspect(s) was able to pick the lock of the tool box that was on the back of his truck and remove several tools from the tool box. The tools that were stolen were (1) Band Saw, (1) Sawzall, (2) Hammer drills, (2) Impact drivers, (1) Multi-tool, (1) Grinder, and (8) 5.0 Milwaukee batteries.

* * *

On Shauff Place, a resident said that sometime during the night, someone entered his 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee and stole his laptop bag and its contents. He said that he found no damage to his vehicle. He is certain that his vehicle was locked but, does not know how the thief gained entry. He said he will have to contact UT's IT department to get the information on the Dell laptop and call back with it.

* * *

A woman traveling at 18000 Interstate 24 Eastbound said she hit a pothole which busted two tires and damaged the oil filter. She said that she had to pull over and have the vehicle taken to a repair shop. She said that the cost to repair her vehicle was undetermined at this time.

* * *

Officers answered a call at TJ Maxx department store at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. An employee said four females were observed entering the business and selecting assorted brands of clothing and purses from the sales area and exiting the business past the last point of sale without payment. The females were described as all heavy set, black females wearing masks and dark clothing. The value of the items stolen is at least $1,426.76.

* * *

At the Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road, loss prevention said a white male and white female entered the business, selected a full size arcade game system and exited the store past the last point of sale without payment for the game. The put the game system into a newer looking white Ford Explorer with a Georgia tag.

* * *

An officer observed two persons standing at the bottom of the I-24 West off ramp located at 234 Browns Ferry Road. He got out with the two persons and informed them of the laws they were in violation of and did a background check. No local warrants were found on the two persons who considered themselves husband and wife. The couple was told they were no longer allowed to stand on the ramp begging for money and stopping traffic. The persons left without incident and walked across the street to the Americas Best Hotel where they had been staying in a room.

* * *

Police spotted multiple suspicious vehicle behind 3814 Fagan St. A Ford F450 (Uhaul box truck) with an Arizona tag was actively being taken apart prior to police arrival. Police observed that the vehicle's passenger side door lock had been pried out and the ignition was dismantled. Also the vehicle's exhaust components had been removed and were lying on the ground. An electric grinder with cutoff wheel was lying underneath the vehicle being powered from an extension cord run from the residence of 3812 Fagan. None of the vehicles had been reported stolen as of this time. Police planned to follow up with Uhaul in the morning.

* * *

A man calling from Cincinnati, Ohio said one of the company trailers was parked on the lot of Amazon. He said someone stole the trailer. He said there is a tracking device on the trailer and the last time it was tracked it was on I-20 in or near Cottondale, Ala. He understands that when it is tracked again, he needs to contact the jurisdiction where it is tracked to and have them stop it.

* * *

Chattanooga Public Works employees were entering Highway 27 north at Manufacturers Road when a suspicious object in the roadway attracted their attention. The employees observed what they said appeared to be a pipe bomb. Police arrived on scene and began diverting traffic away from the area. A specialist responded and began an evaluation of the device, which appeared to be two metal pipes taped together with wiring running to a timer device of some kind. It was determined that the device was not active and it was secured for further evaluation.

* * *

A woman who lives on Ivy Street said another woman showed up at her residence. She said she came in peace and wanted to let her know that she is the girlfriend of Mr. Daniels. She advised that she just wanted to let her know that Mr. Daniels was using the both of them. The woman then left. (No threats were made). The Ivy Street woman said she has since broken things off with Mr. Daniels.

* * *

At the Dollar General on Lee Highway, the store manager said a slender, blonde white female and a heavier set, bald white male entered the store, shoplifted a few items by placing them into a bag, and then exited the store. She was unsure of the exact amount of items stolen. She was able to get a license plate number.

* * *

At Home Depot at 7421 Commons Blvd., an officer spoke to Loss and Prevention who said a black female entered the store with a cart. In the cart she had two empty Dewalt boxes. The female went and swapped an empty box for a box that had merchandise in it. The female stole a Dewalt Drill and a Dewalt Drywall Gun. The female then exited the store. The LP said that this female has come into the store before and she is always bundled up. The female was a passenger in a white truck.

* * *

A woman on Lantana Lane said that someone has used her US Bank Visa Credit card number illegally to run up over $8,000 in online charges. She said a lady from US Bank gave her the following information including general locations and charge amounts: 1. Mens & Boys Store $84.84 2. Patchwatch $152.95 3. Real Estate Agency $2412.00 4. Book store $13.10, $150.74 5. Cosmetics Store $274.22 6. Utility bill $197.38 7. Insurance Company $249 8. Walmart $51.93 9. Funeral Home $2319.40, $985 10. Telecommunications Company $379.07 11. Book Store $192.26, $284.86 12. Warehouse Store $88.95 13. Shoe Store $260.97 14. Womens Store $321.30, $106.79. She said she does not have specific names of the places but they are from all over the country including Utah, California, North Carolina and Texas. Also, there is a charge for $83 at Zumi.com in Milwaukee. She said the lady from the bank will call back and give more info later. The total amount of charges comes to $8,607.76.