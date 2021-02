Georgia Has 61 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,208 New Cases

Thanks to the Chattanoogan.com police blotter for bringing public attention to the crotch rocket problem on Frazier Avenue and on the Veterans Bridge. I have witnessed this stupidity first-hand, both as a pedestrian and while driving in my car. My gratitude and respect go out to the Chattanooga Police Department and its officers who are trying to remedy this combination ... (click for more)

Oh ho … here we are on the last Saturday in February and with a new lilt in our step over the first of March, the Saturday Funnies is eager for the new month! Here are this Saturday's riddles! 1) What 8 letter word can have a letter taken away and it still makes a word. Take another letter away and it still makes a word. Keep on doing that until you have one letter left. What ... (click for more)