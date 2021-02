Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADSHAW, KELLY LYNN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE

133 BRADY MILLER LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY)

---

BURSON, VANESSA RENEE

100 TALLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113757

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

---

COX, COLBY RYAN

11411 BLAIR ROAD APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COX, LOGAN DAVID

10326 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

DAVIS, TRAVIS JAY

PO BOX 671 ROSSVILLE, 307413572

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DILL, BARRY LEE

207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374053840

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DILORENZO, JOHN

8353 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

---

DIXON, HERBERT ALLEN

8261 DOUBLE EAGLE CT OOLTEWAH, 373637167

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

DOMINGO-MENDEZ, ALEX FRANKLIN

1902 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

DOTSON, BRITTNEY

1723 SANTA BARBARA CLR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

EXUM, CHARLES R

2309 BROOMFIELD RD SE CLEVELAND, 373237111

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPON

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

---

GONZALEZ-RAMIREZ, FERMIN GEOVANY

1604 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING

---

GOULET, KRISTINA DIANNE

918 SHERRY CIR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

GUTHRIE, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

1608 E 51ST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HENSON, JUSTIN

642 MAIN AVE WILD WOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---HONG, CODY JA HUI125 HATLIN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORCRIMINAL LITTERINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN1709 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063136Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS---HORTON, SAMUEL LEBRON7740 HOLIDAY HILLS CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374162734Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---HUGHES, SANTIAZE DEMARIO214 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JAMES, DEUTRICH OLIVER719 LARKIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE---JAMES, SHANNON MELISSA1507 HICKERY VALLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---KILE, RICHARD CLARK9433 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---KRESGE, JOHN DAVID207 CHAMPION DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---LAWRENCE, KEITH900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054566Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MANERY, LINDELL GREER3721 KELLEYS FERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCCRARY, COURTNEY STARR3220 BALKAN DRIVE YORK, 29745Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCCRARY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH796 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS. SCHEDULE 2 NARCOTICS (HYDROCODONE)POSS. SCHEDULE 4 NARCOTICS (XANAX)---NAPIER, JAMES PATRICK1512 HOLTZCLAW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PRESLEY, CHARLES RAY9171 INTEGRA HILLS LANE APT 201 OOTLEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RAMIREZ, AMILCAR J2416 DODDS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071242Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---ROARK, BLAKE A3627 GLENDON DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---ROWE, CANDACE D3616 GLENDON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374114524Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SANCHEZ, PASCUAL4107 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SCHONE, JORDAN MORRISON102 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 374124016Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---SHAHAN, MICHAEL DAVID4112 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE---SMITH, KIMBERLYN JAY1920 GUNBARRLE AP608 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SPEARS, JODARO SANCHEZ2443 NIMITZ ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---STEWART, COURTNEY FANCHON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL CONSPIRACYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---TATE, JOSHUA LEROY1723 SANTA BARBRA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEALTERING REGISTRATIONTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---VANDERGRIFF, JOHNNY RAY145 ROGERS LN BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, HARVEY LEE3729 DODGE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE