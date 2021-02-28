Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,554 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,068.
There were 1,554 new cases, as that total reached 818,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 56,039, 185 more than Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,129 cases, up 5; 58 deaths; 228 hospitalizations, up 2
Chattooga County: 2,091 cases; 59 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,097 cases; 9 deaths; 51 hospitalizations
Walker County: 5,919 cases, up 6; 71 deaths; 246 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,175 cases, up 5; 205 deaths; 692 hospitalizations, up 1