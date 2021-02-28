 Sunday, February 28, 2021 74.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,554 New Cases

Sunday, February 28, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,068.

There were 1,554 new cases, as that total reached 818,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 56,039, 185 more than Saturday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,129 cases, up 5; 58 deaths; 228 hospitalizations, up 2

Chattooga County: 2,091 cases; 59 deaths; 160 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,097 cases; 9 deaths; 51 hospitalizations

Walker County: 5,919 cases, up 6; 71 deaths; 246 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,175 cases, up 5; 205 deaths; 692 hospitalizations, up 1

 



February 28, 2021

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,554 New Cases

February 28, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

February 27, 2021

Georgia Has 61 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,208 New Cases


Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,068. There were 1,554 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADSHAW, KELLY LYNN 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 61 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,067. There were 2,208 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,554 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,068. There were 1,554 new cases, as that total reached 818,516 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 56,039, 185 more than Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,129 cases, up 5; 58 deaths; ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BRADSHAW, KELLY LYNN 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge CRIMINAL TRESPASSING --- BROWNFIELD, RACHAEL NICOLE 133 BRADY MILLER LN DAYTON, 37321 Age at Arrest: 38 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY) --- BURSON, VANESSA ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Discipline Dilemma

There is a hard-fisted bill now rapidly moving through the Tennessee Legislature that is aimed at the lack of discipline that is increasing in our state’s public schools. While desperately needed, particularly in our overly challenged metro areas, let’s be very candid from the beginning. This cancer has reached the legislature because our liberal public school leaders haven’t the ... (click for more)

Sports

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)

Tennessee Falters At Bruce Pearl's Auburn, 77-72

Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers. Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field. Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors