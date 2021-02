Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, CHARLES

5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BURNETTE, JORDAN MICHAEL

304 BATTLE BLUFF DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUSH, ASHLEY LYNN

3411 BANKS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374212029

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

CAMPBELL, GERALD LYNN

1202 DUNCAN, APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CROWDER, TERRY

2514 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

DELVALLE, VON STEVEN

429 BAIN BRIDGE BROOKLYN, 11122

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

---

FOWLER, CHRISTINA RENEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062624

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

HAMILTON, GWENDOLYN D

7740 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

HERNANDEZ, CATIELEYA

1514 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIV ON REV)

---

HICKMAN, ERIC EUGENE

5328 CONNELL ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

---

KELLY, JAMES JARON

1020 W 37TH ST APT D305 CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY OF BUSINESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

---

KOURIS, PETE NMN

8104 HOLLY HILLS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

---

LAIN, BARBARA ALLYN

1043 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

LOWERY, JORDAN MICHELLE

813 WEST 13TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37302

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

MARTIN, RODGER

8807 BILL REED RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

MATTHEWS, KENNETH DEWAYNE

AIRPORT INN EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

MCBROOM, JOSHUA EDWARD

414 LAUREL AVE COOKEVILLE, 385012349

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH

---

MOORE, CHARLES THOMAS

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

NELSON, TRAVIS LAMAR

2966 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155943

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

UNL.

POSSESSION OF HANDGUN BY JUVENILEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NORRIS, SETH PRICE565 RANDOLPH LANE DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PEDIGO, LARRY DANNY5540 CHANCE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 74 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---POE, KAITLIN MICHELLE203 VALLEYVIEW AVENUE APT. A RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PRICE, NATHAN DAVID1880 GREEN DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RELIFORD, LAMARK727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---RICHARDSON, JESSICA ELIZABETH523 ROAD 9101 Higdon, 35979Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBINSON, SHAUNNTA ARYEAL2605 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIO DRIVERS LICENSE LAW---SANDERS, KEITH BRYANT2540 OAK WOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHIRLEY, BRIAN DALE4117 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY GEORGIA))---SMITH, JOSEPH ALLEN8919 DALTON LANE LAKE SITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---TAYLOR, TEAL RENNE7356 OLD LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---THOMAS, TARA PAULETTE402 W 40TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---TRUSSELL, CRYSTAL3082 OLD GRAYSVILLE RD GRAYSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT SIMPLE---WATKINS, THOMAS TENEAR816 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---WHITE, MELANIE RENEE413 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSESSION OF METH SELL,DEL