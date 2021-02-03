Health Department Announces Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Phases 1a1, 1a2 And Adults 75+

The Hamilton County Health Department is adding new second dose appointment opportunities into the system. Appointments will open at 9 a.m. today (Wednesday).

Also it was announced that the Health Department has added a total of 2,924 new first dose Pfizer appointment opportunities to the schedule.

· Feb. 8, 10 and 14 at the Tennessee Riverpark

· Feb. 11 at the CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2 and adults 75+) are encouraged to visithttps://vaccine.hamiltontn. gov/ and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:



· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398



· Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

The call center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.



A new Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.



· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384



· Spanish vaccine webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/ en-us/allservices/coronavirus( covid-19)/vaccine/ vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

Additional Pfizer Second Dose Dates (Pending Vaccine Arrival)



“The Health Department plans on scheduling additional second dose appointments on Feb. 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23,” says Health Department Director of Administrative Services, Sabrina Novak. “We will not be making appointments for those dates until we receive the vaccine to fulfill those appointments. If your second dose date falls on or after those dates, please know that you will be able to make an appointment as soon as we receive the vaccine. Please do not make an appointment earlier than recommended; the second dose will only be given on or after the date on the back of the vaccination record card you received when you got your first dose.”



Current Phases/Eligibility



Hamilton County’s vaccine distribution is guided by phases according to the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. Only those eligible in the current phases will be able to make an appointment.



Phase 1a1 includes:



· Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials



· Home health care staff

· COVID-19 mass testing site staff

· Student health providers

· Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities

· (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

· First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

· Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Phase 1a2 includes:



Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

· Primary care providers and staff



· Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

· Pharmacists and staff

· Patient transport

· Outpatient therapists

· Urgent visit center providers and staff

· Environmental services

· Oral health providers

· Behavioral health providers

· Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

· Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Age Group Bracket :



· 75 years or older, must be Hamilton County resident



· No specific medical conditions are required

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment



· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.



· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

· Bring proof of age (if applicable)

· Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card



When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.



· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)



· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe. The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before.



Additional Resources



· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:http://health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx .



· Download and print the Health Department’s new bilingual poster “COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Information” at this link: https://bit.ly/2YFsVOy