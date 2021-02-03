Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Endorses Tim Kelly For Mayor

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association (IAFF Local 820) on Wednesday endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor of the city of Chattanooga, citing his commitment to public safety and his crisis management experience.

Jack Thompson, president of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association, said, “As firefighters, we know how important it is to remain cool under pressure, and we need a mayor who can handle the heat of this critical public office.



“Tim Kelly has the experience, judgment, and temperament to lead our city. He knows the value of firefighters and the risks they take to keep our community safe. We’re proud to endorse him to be the next mayor of Chattanooga.”

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association represents approximately 250 professional firefighters in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.



“Firefighters save lives every day in Chattanooga and I am honored and grateful for their support,” said Mr. Kelly. “I look forward to a very productive, working relationship with the Chattanooga FIre Fighters Association to develop a fair pay plan, expand mental health support for firefighters, and ensure that all firefighters are properly trained and equipped.”

The Kelly campaign said, "Tim Kelly is a proven leader with a track record of effective crisis management, and he understands the importance of public safety in Chattanooga. Tim Kelly will work with the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association in his first 100 days in office to develop and begin implementation of a pay plan that will resolve pay disparities while enhancing recruitment and retention efforts. Additionally, Tim Kelly will partner with department leaders to develop a common-sense capital plan to ensure that first responders have the equipment and resources to keep Chattanooga safe."

Election day is March 2 with early voting Feb. 10-25.