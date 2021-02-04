 Thursday, February 4, 2021 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN 
1204 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD 
3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN 
609 DYER ST GAINESVILLE, 305013274 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BRADY, DESMON 
1830 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
BROWN, JACQUELINE R 
790 CANDIES CREEK RD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
CAMP, CECILIA DEEANN 
7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CHANEY, BRANDON MORRIS 
14 STATELINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM OVER 1000
---
DAVIS, ANTHONY PAUL 
2931 EDGEWOOD AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37917 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE 
1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS 
1742 SAINT THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
DOBBS, THOMAS FRENCH 
1300 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE 
3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
---
DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR 
2605 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
---
GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT 
4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRIS, GLENN TYLER 
10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HILL, CHARLES VINCENT 
4904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE 
15114 WALL ST SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN 
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
---
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE 
912 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121353 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACOBSEN, MARGARET JAN 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON 
1610 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045166 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, MICHAEL WAYNE 
4017 15TH ST CHESAPEAKE BEACH, 207329402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
LEWIS, JUSTINA A 
517 S.LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(POSSESSION OF METH)
---
LONG, KEVIN T 
2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MAYNOR, LAURA ANN 
340 MEADOWLARK TRAIL GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCAULEY, KAWON 
1713 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MCCLAIN, JOHN EDWARD 
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063304 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN 
1 CARROLL LANE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE 
1338 CLEARPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NAPIER, DOUGLAS AARON 
610 GARDEN FARM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
NEWSOM, COLBY HEATH 
5203 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN 
9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: 
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARK, ZACHARY NEAL 
104 DOVE LN SAIVNNA, 31406 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PRICE, LORIE DIANA 
822 PICKET GULF RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY 
2411 Stuart St Chattanooga, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT 
1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE 
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, CODY DEWAYNE 
6598 COUNTY RD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, TORREN LARON 
2012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE 
824 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLEY, JOHNATHAN 
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
TATE, CHANCE TERRY 
990 GREENFAWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMPSON, DAVID 
4528 COBBLESTONE CIR KNOXVILLE, 379383205 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TRIMBLE, ANTHONY 
3612 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHEELER, SIDNEY RAY 
901 STONELEIGH ROAD DALTON, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL 
1408 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, NANCY JANE 
8944 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
(FALSE REPORTS)
---
YIM, JOSEPH H 
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
























