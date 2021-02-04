Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN
1204 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD
3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN
609 DYER ST GAINESVILLE, 305013274
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
---
BRADY, DESMON
1830 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
---
BROWN, JACQUELINE R
790 CANDIES CREEK RD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
---
CAMP, CECILIA DEEANN
7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
---
CHANEY, BRANDON MORRIS
14 STATELINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM OVER 1000
---
DAVIS, ANTHONY PAUL
2931 EDGEWOOD AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37917
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE
1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS
1742 SAINT THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
---
DOBBS, THOMAS FRENCH
1300 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
DOBBS, THOMAS LEE
3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)
---
DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR
2605 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH
---
GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT
4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HARRIS, GLENN TYLER
10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
---
HILL, CHARLES VINCENT
4904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE
15114 WALL ST SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND
---
HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN
7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKING
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE
---
JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE
912 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121353
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
JACOBSEN, MARGARET JAN
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, GAMEEL LABRON
1610 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045166
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JONES, MICHAEL WAYNE
4017 15TH ST CHESAPEAKE BEACH, 207329402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
---
LEWIS, JUSTINA A
517 S.LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 30742
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(POSSESSION OF METH)
---
LONG, KEVIN T
2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
MAYNOR, LAURA ANN
340 MEADOWLARK TRAIL GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
MCCAULEY, KAWON
1713 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
---
MCCLAIN, JOHN EDWARD
1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063304
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN
1 CARROLL LANE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE
1338 CLEARPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
NAPIER, DOUGLAS AARON
610 GARDEN FARM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
---
NEWSOM, COLBY HEATH
5203 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)
---
OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN
9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency:
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
PARK, ZACHARY NEAL
104 DOVE LN SAIVNNA, 31406
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
PRICE, LORIE DIANA
822 PICKET GULF RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
---
ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY
2411 Stuart St Chattanooga, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT
1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER $1,000
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
SMITH, CODY DEWAYNE
6598 COUNTY RD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, TORREN LARON
2012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU
---
STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE
824 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TALLEY, JOHNATHAN
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
BURGLARY
---
TATE, CHANCE TERRY
990 GREENFAWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
THOMPSON, DAVID
4528 COBBLESTONE CIR KNOXVILLE, 379383205
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
TRIMBLE, ANTHONY
3612 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
WHEELER, SIDNEY RAY
901 STONELEIGH ROAD DALTON, 30720
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING
---
WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL
1408 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
---
WILSON, NANCY JANE
8944 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
(FALSE REPORTS)
---
YIM, JOSEPH H
1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE