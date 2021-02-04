Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, IRVING ALLEN

1204 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD

3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BOONE, JOSEPH BRYAN

609 DYER ST GAINESVILLE, 305013274

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

BRADY, DESMON

1830 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

BROWN, JACQUELINE R

790 CANDIES CREEK RD MCDONALD, 37353

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE

---

CAMP, CECILIA DEEANN

7836 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

---

CHANEY, BRANDON MORRIS

14 STATELINE RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM OVER 1000

---

DAVIS, ANTHONY PAUL

2931 EDGEWOOD AVENUE KNOXVILLE, 37917

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)

---

DAVIS, ASHLEY SHAE

1657 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DEDMAN, DARIAN JUSTUS

1742 SAINT THOMAS STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000

---

DOBBS, THOMAS FRENCH

1300 BOY SCOUT ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DOBBS, THOMAS LEE3906 WILEY AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)---DUPREE, CHARLES WILBUR2605 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---GARTH, DAVID ROOSEVELT4712 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HARRIS, GLENN TYLER10407 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---HILL, CHARLES VINCENT4904 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE15114 WALL ST SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---HOBBS, ASHLEE KRISTEN7836 STANDIFER GAP ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF IDENTITY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKINGVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS OF ICE METH FOR RESALE---JACKSON, SCARLETT LACE912 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121353Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JACOBSEN, MARGARET JANHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, GAMEEL LABRON1610 S WILLOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045166Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JONES, MICHAEL WAYNE4017 15TH ST CHESAPEAKE BEACH, 207329402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURE---LEWIS, JUSTINA A517 S.LOVELL CHATTANOOGA, 30742Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(POSSESSION OF METH)---LONG, KEVIN T2912 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063929Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---MAYNOR, LAURA ANN340 MEADOWLARK TRAIL GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MCCAULEY, KAWON1713 CARSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---MCCLAIN, JOHN EDWARD1311 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063304Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MESCHINO, CRYSTAL LYNN1 CARROLL LANE APT. A ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---MONCIER, JOHN EUGENE1338 CLEARPOINT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---NAPIER, DOUGLAS AARON610 GARDEN FARM ROAD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---NEWSOM, COLBY HEATH5203 MCDONALD ROAD MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO, GA)---OSBORNE, NIKEAH RUTH ANN9323 BARBEE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency:SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARK, ZACHARY NEAL104 DOVE LN SAIVNNA, 31406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PRICE, LORIE DIANA822 PICKET GULF RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyVIOLATION OF PROBATION---ROBINSON, MATTHEW COREY2411 Stuart St Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SAUNDERS, LEE DAVENPORT1811 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071026Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT UNDER $1,000CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---SMITH, CODY DEWAYNE6598 COUNTY RD 14 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, TORREN LARON2012 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRU---STOUDEMIRE, RETONYA LESHAE824 WEST 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TALLEY, JOHNATHAN128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---TATE, CHANCE TERRY990 GREENFAWN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CODRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMPSON, DAVID4528 COBBLESTONE CIR KNOXVILLE, 379383205Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---TRIMBLE, ANTHONY3612 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---WHEELER, SIDNEY RAY901 STONELEIGH ROAD DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERING---WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL1408 BAILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---WILSON, NANCY JANE8944 DAISY DALLAS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(FALSE REPORTS)---YIM, JOSEPH H1131 STRINGERS RIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE