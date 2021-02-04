 Thursday, February 4, 2021 48.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Kouris Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Police Say He Supplied Drugs To Man Who Died

Thursday, February 4, 2021
Pete Kouris
Pete Kouris

Pete Kouris has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with allegedly supplying drugs to a man who overdosed and died.

Kouris, 36, of 8104 Holly Hills Lane, is also charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of meth.

On Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m., police were notified that Jerry Gabe was found unresponsive inside a port-a-potty at a construction site. 

The medical examiner ruled that he died of an overdose of heroin, meth and fentanyl.

Police said Kouris "supplied the lethal narcotics that caused the death of Jerry Gabe."

Police checked out the Gabe cellphone. That morning he told Kouris, "I have your money. Can you have 1 ready for me in 2 min. please." That was the last of his communications.

Police found that Gabe did stop by the Kouris home that morning. Kouris admitted to a long history of supplying Gabe with heroin.

It was found that Kouris had reached out to several people informing them of the Gabe death. 

He said, "I just work up. I found that someone OD that I (mess) with. But I saw dude at 10 a.m. and he did his (drugs) here and left."

To another Kouris wrote, "I had someone OD and died. I don't know if it was from my (drugs) or someone else, but I was just playing it safe and wasn't doing much of anything this past weekend cuz of it just in case."   

 


February 4, 2021

Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges. * * * A woman living on E. Brainerd ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 141 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,011 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 141 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,048. There were 4,011 new cases, as that total reached 763,077 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 51,247, 294 more than Wedenesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,648 cases, up 47; 51 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Coltharp Named Pre-Season SoCon Softball Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting. ... (click for more)

CFC Shooting For April 13 Start At Finley While Still Rounding Out Squad

Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will be the place to be to start the 2021 NISA season. On Wednesday, the league announced a tournament involving the nine teams in the league. From April 13-25, Chattanooga FC will attempt to be the last club standing against sides like Cal United and Maryland Bobcats. “We have a history of hosting events, and Finley is a big attraction because ... (click for more)


