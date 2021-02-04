Kouris Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Police Say He Supplied Drugs To Man Who Died

Pete Kouris has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with allegedly supplying drugs to a man who overdosed and died.

Kouris, 36, of 8104 Holly Hills Lane, is also charged with manufacture, sale and delivery of meth.

On Jan. 16 at 3:30 p.m., police were notified that Jerry Gabe was found unresponsive inside a port-a-potty at a construction site.

The medical examiner ruled that he died of an overdose of heroin, meth and fentanyl.

Police said Kouris "supplied the lethal narcotics that caused the death of Jerry Gabe."

Police checked out the Gabe cellphone. That morning he told Kouris, "I have your money. Can you have 1 ready for me in 2 min. please." That was the last of his communications.

Police found that Gabe did stop by the Kouris home that morning. Kouris admitted to a long history of supplying Gabe with heroin.

It was found that Kouris had reached out to several people informing them of the Gabe death.

He said, "I just work up. I found that someone OD that I (mess) with. But I saw dude at 10 a.m. and he did his (drugs) here and left."

To another Kouris wrote, "I had someone OD and died. I don't know if it was from my (drugs) or someone else, but I was just playing it safe and wasn't doing much of anything this past weekend cuz of it just in case."