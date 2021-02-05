Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Transportation



a. MR-2020-0023 Thomas Coutu and Laura Knight (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the eastern right-of-way of the 300 block of Tucker Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

a. MR-2020-0023 Thomas Coutu and Laura Knight (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning the eastern right-of-way of the 300 block of Tucker Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

b. MR-2020-0175 Dane Bradshaw/Riverton, LLC (Easement). An ordinance establishing an easement across city-owned real property located at 1210 Mercer Street for the construction of a public right-of-way within the easement. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Transportation)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: 

PLANNING

a. 2021-0003 Alan Outlaw (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 802 Hamilton Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Revised)

2021-0003 Alan Outlaw (M-2 Light Industrial Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 802 Hamilton Avenue, from M-2 Light Industrial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)b. 2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 6) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 02-02-2021)2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone, subject to certain conditions. (Alternate Version)

2020-0179 B & H Estate Holdings, LLC (R-1 Residential Zone to O-1 Office Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6626 Shallowford Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

c. 2021-0012 Edwards Enterprises (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 3415 Clio Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

d. 2021-0015 M&H Properties, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1132 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)

2021-0015 M&H Properties, LLC (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1132 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

e. 2021-0008 SSP Lucey, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift conditions from Ordinance No. 6160 of previous Case No. MR-2020-0006 and MR-2020-0007 for retention of easement from sanitary sewer and storm drain, from part of the abandoned 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, more particularly described herein. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Temporary Waiver of Reversion, in substantially the form attached, in favor of the security interest of First Horizon Bank, authorizing the City to temporarily waive for a period of fifteen (15) years, the right of reversion on the McKamey Animal Center parcel located at 4500 N. Access Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 119H-A-001.04. (District 2)A resolution authorizing the Mayor to execute a Temporary Waiver of Reversion, in substantially the form attached, in favor of the security interest of First Horizon Bank, authorizing the City to temporarily waive for a period of fifteen (15) years, the right of reversion on the McKamey Animal Center parcel located at 4500 N. Access Road, identified as Tax Parcel No. 119H-A-001.04. (Alternate Version)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Hunter Museum of American Art for an additional term of ten (10) years to lease seven (7) locations, as specifically identified in the Lease Agreement dated October 26, 2009, for the display of art work for public benefit and enjoyment. (District 8)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming and approving the appointment of Dr. Bryan Johnson as a member of the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga from the effective date hereof to serve the remainder of the term of Warren E. Logan, Jr., deceased, that continues until April 15, 2024, and thereafter until a successor is appointed and qualified.d. A resolution confirming and approving the appointment of Dr. Mina Sartipi as a member of the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga to serve the remainder of the term of Marcus Shaw from the effective date hereof until April 15, 2023, and thereafter until a successor is appointed and qualified.e. A resolution confirming and approving the reappointment of Vicky Gregg as a member of the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga to become effective upon her present term expiring April 15, 2021, and continuing thereafter until April 15, 2026, and until her successor is appointed and qualified.f. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointment of David Littlejohn and re-appointments of Paul Conn and Dan Jacobson to the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport Authority.g. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Benjamin Moore, Josh Fain, and Jay Martin to the Tree Commission.OFFICE OF MULTICULTURAL AFFAIRSh. A resolution to accept the City of Chattanooga 2019 Disparity Report in its final form and to authorize the Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Purchasing Division to work with other interested organizations, stakeholders, and City departments to expand and strengthen the City’s purchasing equity programs. (Sponsored by Councilpersons Gilbert and Coonrod)PLANNINGi. 2021-0005 Pratt Land Development (Special Exceptions Permit). A resolution approving a Special Exceptions Permit for a Residential Planned Unit Development for properties located in the 4600 block of Fire Pink Trail and the 800 through 1000 blocks of Reads Lake Road, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksj. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final), for SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, MO, for Contract No. W-18-019-201, South Chickamauga Interceptor Improvements - Phase 1, for a decreased amount of $320,438.30, for a revised contract amount of $5,052,561.70. (District 5)k. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30180, for J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, to restore the original contingency amount of $400,000.00, as per Resolutions 29522 and 29138, for a revised contingency amount of $571,000.00, relative to Contract No. W-16-013-201, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for a total project cost of $10,359,483.00. (District 8) (Consent Decree) (Revised)YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTl. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to enter into a Blanket Purchase Agreement with the Electric Power Board to pay clients services payment for the citizens of Chattanooga that qualify for assistance under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Programs for a grant period of October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2023, in the amount of $8,025,500.00.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Other Business. (Listed Below:)
• Ria Group, Inc. d/b/a Ria's Mart #2, Certificate of Compliance, (District 8)
• Anju Group, Inc. d/b/a Ria's Mart #3, Certificate of Compliance, (District 8)
• Board Appointments

XI. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XII. Adjournment.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

4. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1132 East Main Street, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Second Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Dardenelle Long for the lease of the barn at Brown Acres Golf Course for the keeping of animals consistent with zoning requirements, at the address of 406 Brown Road on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 158I-G-001, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew, in substantially the form attached, with Chattanooga Hockey, Inc., for the use of a portion of 1785 Reggie White Boulevard, identified as Tax Parcel No. 145K-E-001.01, for an additional term of one (1) year. (District 7)c. A resolution to make certain findings relating to the Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise, Inc. Mai Bell 2 Residential Project, to delegate certain authority to the Health, Educational, and Housing Facility Board, and to authorize the Mayor to enter into and execute an Agreement for Payments in Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes.INFORMATION TECHNOLOGYd. A resolution requesting Purchase Order Blanket 556370 for Target (Vector) Solutions be increased by $15,245.00 to allow training solutions for Moccasin Bend Waste Water Treatment Plant to be added to the contract.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Steven Billingsley d/b/a Billingsley Architecture relative to Contract No. P-18-001-101, Limited Renovations at Police Annex, for an increased amount of $19,411.81, for a revised contract amount of $55,811.81. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1, for Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., for Contract No. E-20-010-201, Disaster Recovery Management Services Contract, for year one (1) of the four (4) year term blanket contract, for an increased amount of $55,693.00, for a revised contract amount of $316,907.00.g. A resolution to amend Resolution No. 30369 to increase the annual not to exceed amount by an additional $150,000.00, for a revised amount not to exceed $550,000.00 for the remainder of year four (4) of a four (4) year term for the On-Call Blanket Contract(s) for the Geo-Environmental Consulting and Construction Materials Testing Services, Contract No. E-16-007-301, for the following six (6) consultant firms: (1) Geoservices, LLC; (2) K.S. Ware and Associates, LLC; (3) S&ME, Inc.; (4) Stantec Consulting Services, Inc.; (5) Terracon Consultants, Inc.; and (6) Thompson Engineering, Inc., based upon the three (3) services categories of geotechnical, construction materials testing, and environmental services that each consultant has qualified.YOUTH AND FAMILY DEVELOPMENTh. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to enter into an agreement with Public Entity Partners from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, for the 2020 fund year liability renewal policy, for an amount not to exceed $27,586.00.i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Youth and Family Development to renew the blanket agreement with Volunteer Electric from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments for the Office of Family Empowerment, for an amount not to exceed $50,000.00.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.