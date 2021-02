Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Death, Cases Drop Back Below 100; Tennessee Has 3,182 New Cases, 58 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 94 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,745.There was one more death from the virus in the county reported since Friday, bringing the total to 405.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 742,213 on Saturday with 3,182 new cases. There have been 58 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,463, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 1,369 people hospitalized from the virus, 52 fewer than Friday.Testing numbers are above 6.447 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 703,426, 95 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 1,879 cases, up 13; 11 deathsBradley County: 11,906 cases, up 71; 128 deathsGrundy County: 1,516 cases, up 16; 26 deathsMarion County: 2,464 cases, up 13; 38 deathsMeigs County: 1,245 cases, up 6; 19 deaths, up 1Polk County: 1,612 cases, up 18; 21 deathsRhea County: 4,057 cases, up 22; 65 deaths, up 1Sequatchie County: 1,501 cases, up 15; 24 deathsKnox County: 42,459 cases, up 179; 522 deaths, up 2Davidson County: 76,235 cases, up 311; 788 deathsShelby County: 82,577 cases, up 298; 1,356 deaths, up 7