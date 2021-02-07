Police Blotter: Woman Applying For Job Gets Check For $3,078 In The Mail; Wife Won't Let Husband In Through Bathroom Window

Officers were called to a residence on Timber Knoll Drive. A woman said she applied for a job for Juicy Crab on Indeed.com and, after a few conversations, she was hired. She said she received a check for $3,078 in the mail and the people told her to deposit the check. The woman said they told her to do other random things and she thinks it is a scam and wants to let police know.



Police responded to a theft at Ooltewah Discount Liquor, 9207 Lee Hwy. The store manager said two females came into the store and stole around 15 bottles of various liquors from the store, believed to total over $1,000.

He said the two left the store, got into a gray Kia Soul and headed westbound on Lee Highway toward the highway. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.* * *A woman reported a disorder and vandalism at an apartment on Maple Street Court. Police spoke with a woman who said her "ex" had come by her house yelling and screaming to let him in. She said she would not allow him in her house and she told him he needed to leave, as he is not to be in the Westside. She said at that time he began beating on the windows on the back of the apartment and the front. She said he broke out the front window of her bedroom that had just been replaced by Housing. Police checked and the "ex" is showing warrants for vandalism and criminal trespass. The woman said he was wearing dark pants, a maroon shirt with white stripes and dark shoes. Police will make contact with CHA Police to look at cameras to verify the woman's story.* * *Police were called to the La Quinta Inn & Suites, 7051 McCutcheon Road, on reports that a female wearing a camo jacket, black pants and a blue COVID mask was knocking on tenants' doors asking for money. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the woman.* * *A man called police to say there was a man pointing a gun at him near the Midnite Oil gas station, 3440 Wilcox Blvd. Police could not locate the reporting man or the man who was supposed to be armed with a gun.* * *A woman who is a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza told police she was making a delivery to an address on Water Street when a black male wearing a blue shirt and a large afro walked up, grabbed the pizza out of her hands and ran away. She said the pizza was worth $16. Police checked the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.* * *Police received a called from "Brad" about suspicious activity at a residence on S. Watkins Street. "Brad" said he believed there were individuals at the property potentially attempting to steal catalytic converters off of the company vehicles. Police did not locate anyone on the property. The underside of business vehicles were checked by responding officers, but they were unable to determine if anything was removed. "Brad" did not wish to respond on scene to check the vehicles himself and was satisfied with police response and findings.* * *A verbal disorder was reported at a residence on Highland Avenue. Police discovered a man was hollering at everyone to get out of his house. The man and four other men involved were all found to be extremely intoxicated. It was determined after piecing everything together that all the men either lived at the residence or were there on behalf of someone who did. The residence was found to be a multi-tenant residence and the yelling man did not have the right to kick anyone out. All of the men agreed to quit arguing and leave each other alone.* * *While on patrol, an officer observed a white sedan traveling north on Wheeler Avenue nearly cause a collision when it ran the stop sign at Wilder Street at a very high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it fled going back south on Taylor Street. The officer disengaged from the traffic stop attempt and gave a BOLO over the radio for the vehicle. The officer made a right turn on Wilder Street and then heard radio traffic about someone chasing their stolen white Nissan Sentra in the area. With the possibility of the white vehicle that ran from the officer being stolen, he responded to the area of Cheek Street near Taylor Street, which is a known area for dumping stolen vehicles. In that area, the officer located a white Nissan parked on Cheek Street and unoccupied. The officer could smell the overheated brakes. Upon running the tag through NCIC, he found the vehicle to be stolen. The officer made contact with the owner of the vehicle, who came and took ownership of the recovered vehicle. The vehicle was cleared from NCIC.* * *Police responded to a report of a noise violation at a residence on Cloverdale Circle. A woman said she was hearing loud thumps coming out of her attic. She said the noises get worse at night. She said the landlord has come out multiple times and the sounds just stop until the landlord leaves. The woman explained she had a court date coming up and would need another report to help her case. She was given a copy of the complaint number.* * *A woman on Cherokee Boulevard said that between 7:30-8:30 that morning someone broke out the right side rear window of her 2017 Toyota RAV4. She said the person stole her purse and the contents of it. Thirty minutes later, police received a call from another woman on Cherokee Boulevard who said that someone busted the rear passenger window to her vehicle to gain entry and take items. The items that were taken were a brown leather bag which contained her wallet, license, debit card, credit card, multiple gift cards and a sweater. Shortly thereafter, a third woman on Cherokee Boulevard called and said that between 7:30-8:30 that morning someone broke out the right side front window of her 2017 Infiniti Q60 and stole her purse and its contents.* * *A woman who works at the Waffle House, 102 Signal Mountain Road, told police that sometime the previous week, someone stole her medication out of her purse. She said that she believes it was stolen while at work at the Waffle House. She said she left her purse unattended in the back room of the restaurant.* * *Police were contacted by TBI regarding a firearm that was run showing possibly stolen at the U.S. Money Shop, 5952 Brainerd Road. An employee said the woman trying to pawn the firearm already left with the gun prior to police arrival. The employee said they were not notified that it was possibly stolen. She said they did not take the firearm due to it being defective. She also gave the name of the woman who tried to pawn the firearm, which was a revolver, .32 caliber Smith and Wesson. Due to not being able to verify the firearm or make contact with the party in possession of the firearm, police left.* * *A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot at Walmart, 501 Signal Mountain Road. Officers spoke with a man who said someone stole his Tacoma while he was inside Walmart. Officers transported the man to his home on Sunset Drive, where he had all the information for the truck. After transporting the man to his home and gathering vehicle information, officers went back to Walmart. Upon arriving at Walmart, officers located the man's vehicle. Officers informed the man where his vehicle was located.* * *A woman on Crutchfield Street told police she had lost her key chain that has her house keys, storage shed keys and the key to her safe, along with a pouch that holds her drivers license and Social Security card. She said she did not know when or where she lost them. She said she has searched everywhere. A watch lost was requested since the keys have her address.* * *Police were called to Mr. Zip, 1905 Gunbarrel Road. An employee said that someone had struck the building. Officers observed damage to an exterior wall of the business. Officers reviewed video footage of a white Kia Soul parked at a pump. Two white males walked up to the vehicle, one entering the passenger side front and the other entering the rear driver side. The vehicle then went into motion when the doors of the vehicle opened up and a black male exited the driver seat. The two white men also exited the vehicle and the vehicle then continued to roll into the store. The vehicle then came to a rest and the men that were in the vehicle got into an altercation. The two white men got into a white SUV and a red Chevy sedan. The black man then returned to the white Kia Soul after going to the bathroom inside the store and left. The employee said the black man did not state what occurred and she believed the tag on the white Kia Soul to be out of Tennessee. Officers were unable to locate anything for the provided tag number. The employee said they did not wish to prosecute in this matter due to believing that this was an accident.

There was a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Hansley Drive. Police spoke with a woman who said that her husband had come to her home and attempted to enter the residence, but the door was locked so he attempted to make entry through the rear bathroom window. The woman said she was in the bathroom at the time and instructed him to leave the property. The husband left the property before police arrived and did not make contact with his wife in the home. Police informed the woman that, being married to her, the husband has legal right to be on the property. Police were unable to make contact with the husband.







