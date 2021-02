Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AMMONS, ASHTON DEWAYNE

1904 TINSLEY PL CHATTANOOGA, 374046121

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

FAILURE TO REPORT AN ACCIDENT

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

---

ARAIZA, JORGE FRANCISCO

7833 SAYLOR WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (SIMPLE)

---

BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---CAREATHERS, JANICE KAY4124 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---CASEY, ROBERT LINN1402 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---CULLOM, GRACIOUS H612 HIGHVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---DAVIS, OTERIOUS DEJUAN1217 E 35TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELONY OPERATION OF MOTOR VEHICLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---ERVIN, JACKIE DARRELL1010 OLSEN AVE WALDEN, 37377Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE---FRIZZELL, ANGELA RENAE4712 DAYTON BOULEVARD REDBANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---GODINEZ, LUCINDA MORALES1614 BENNETT RD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION---GRAY, DUSTIN CORNELL3535 BLUEBERRY LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY AUTO)---GREENE, KENNA180 HILLSCREEK ROAD TAYLORSVILLE, 30178Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---HILPERT, TRACEY MARIE728 FRAWLEY RD APT 504 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSTALKING---HUCKABEE, JAMES BRETTSODDY DAISY , 37401Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000---HUGHES, BRANDON L310 CHICKAMAUGA RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JACKSON, WILLIE ANTONIO779 E MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374032627Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---KENNAMER, JAMES LAWSON9 STONEHAVEN DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373772314Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LABROSSE, RACHEL E1310 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---MATTHEWS, TARA MICHELLE1702 E RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MCWHORTER, APRIL A1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MICHAELS, DAVID CLARK405 W PULLUM CIRCLE SAMSON, 36477Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL SIMULATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MONROE, MASON S2114 DALLAS LAKE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MOON, HERBERT JR725 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102102Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)---MYERS, JAMIE RAY10300 HAMBY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---NORMAN, ALEXIS MARIE3378 GREER RD GOODLETTSVILLE, 37072Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000---PATTON, DEVIN J98 MAGNOLIA CIRCLE SALE CREEK, 37327Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy Daisy(POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---PETTINGILL, CHASE A202 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PETTY, SAMUEL TRAMALE8237 TROUBADOUR WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT THEFT OVER $10,000IDENTITY THEFT TRAFFICKINGFELON CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON---PHILLIPS, JERAMIE BETH232 SEQUATCHIE MNT RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PITTS, ARRAS LAMAR4511 HAYNES LN CHATTANOOGA, 374162623Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---REID, BLAKE JERROD216 N SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374112648Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213307Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORVANDALISM UNDER $1,000VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---SEVERS, DAVID ISAAC1839 SKYLINE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---STEFFNER, STEPHEN RICH7710 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---WARE, DIONTE L2350 BLCKBURN RD. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WILLIAMS, KENTRELL LAMOUNT1129 GROVE ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374023757Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WILSON, STEVEN THOMAS730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT ON POLICERESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE AND/CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---YOUNG, SAMUEL PAUL711 S HAMILTON ST DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYPUBLIC INTOXICATION