Catoosa County Deputies Charge Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver With Aggravated Assault

Jagger Haden Alegre, 17, of Rossville, was booked in the Catoosa County jail on aggravated assault charges following an investigation into events that happened just before midnight last Wednesday.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed felony charges against a Alegre following a dispute involving several people that resulted in another man receiving serious injuries from a moving vehicle.



Catoosa County deputies and first responders were called to the scene outside of a home on Fallbrooke Lane on reports of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival deputies found 18-year-old Preston Luke Stephens lying in a driveway with serious injuries. Stephens was treated by first responders and rushed to a local hospital.



The person who called 9-1-1 said he heard a commotion outside his residence and when he looked out of his garage, he observed a white Chevrolet Impala speed away.

The witness said he saw Mr. Stephens lying on the ground, and after calling 9-1-1, got into his vehicle to pursue the car that sped away.Based on multiple witness accounts and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the incident is the result of a dispute between Mr. Stephens and several others who were inside the Chevrolet. Witnesses say as the dispute escalated, Mr. Stephens allegedly reached into the vehicle through a window and the driver, Alegre, allegedly drove away striking a mailbox and curb when Mr. Stephens suffered injuries. The Chevrolet Impala with Alegre and three passengers was later found by Ringgold Police officers on Alabama Highway. After a traffic stop, all four inside the Impala were brought to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.Sheriff Sisk said the investigation into what caused the dispute continues.