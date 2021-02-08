 Monday, February 8, 2021 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Catoosa County Deputies Charge Alleged Hit-And-Run Driver With Aggravated Assault

Monday, February 8, 2021

Jagger Haden Alegre, 17, of Rossville, was booked in the Catoosa County jail on aggravated assault charges following an investigation into events that happened just before midnight last Wednesday.

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators filed felony charges against a Alegre following a dispute involving several people that resulted in another man receiving serious injuries from a moving vehicle. 

Catoosa County deputies and first responders were called to the scene outside of a home on Fallbrooke Lane on reports of a person possibly struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival deputies found 18-year-old Preston Luke Stephens lying in a driveway with serious injuries. Stephens was treated by first responders and rushed to a local hospital.

The person who called 9-1-1 said he heard a commotion outside his residence and when he looked out of his garage, he observed a white Chevrolet Impala speed away.

The witness said he saw Mr. Stephens lying on the ground, and after calling 9-1-1, got into his vehicle to pursue the car that sped away. 

Based on multiple witness accounts and evidence found at the scene, investigators believe the incident is the result of a dispute between Mr. Stephens and several others who were inside the Chevrolet.  Witnesses say as the dispute escalated, Mr. Stephens allegedly reached into the vehicle through a window and the driver, Alegre, allegedly drove away striking a mailbox and curb when Mr. Stephens suffered injuries.  The Chevrolet Impala with Alegre and three passengers was later found by Ringgold Police officers on Alabama Highway. After a traffic stop, all four inside the Impala were brought to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Sheriff Sisk said the investigation into what caused the dispute continues.


Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Transgender Debacle

I have always been a huge proponent of women’s athletics. The reason is I like girls and cite literally hundreds, if not thousands of incidents where the wholesome goodness that every boy experiences from teamwork, sportsmanship, and that heady allure of winning may be even greater reflected in girls athletics. Now, just as coaches, athletic directors, and any parent who has a daughter ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


