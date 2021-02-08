Reward Climbs To $2,700 For Information About Edwards Park Vandalism

A group of private citizens is offering a reward of up to $2,700 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/people responsible for extensive vandalism at Whitfield County’s Edwards Park last week.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the vandalism to the new concession building and a new field that happened overnight Wednesday.

Vandals spray-painted the interior and exterior of the building, as well as parts of the artificial turf and fence wrapping a field.

Officials believe the vandalism happened after the facility was locked up Wednesday, with an employee discovering the damage early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office Crime Scene Unit was on site Thursday afternoon, dusting for fingerprints in their search for the perpetrators.

Recreation Director Brian Chastain said the only expense incurred so far to repair the damage has been for graffiti remover and paint.

Anyone with any information about the vandalism is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (706) 278-1233.