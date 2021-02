Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, JOLIZ S

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211465

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BAUTISTA-MARTINEZ, JESUS

3501 DAYTON BLVD APT D11 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BOYD, KEYONA NICOLE

22 STARVIEW LANE ABT 426 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency:

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BROKELL, JAMES LEE

307 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034012

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

CLAUSING, EMILY RAE

210 FAIRLANE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

HARASSMENT

---

COLEMAN, KA DARRIUS R

4018 CHANDLER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101560

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

---

DUNSON, CHANA EUVONNE

7905 HICKORY HOLLOW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN

---

DURHAM, CHRISTOPHER S

10011 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

ASSAULT

ASSAULT

---

DURHAM, SAMMY LEE

11530 LONDON LANE APISON, 37302

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

ENGEL, EVAN JACOB

3908 FOREST HIGHLAND CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---FREESE, PETER SOLOMON2316 MOBARY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINDECENT EXPOSURE---GADDIS, GARAEK5003 NEWPORT DRIVE EASTRIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAIL TO YIELDRECKLESS DRIVINGSPEEDINGTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST---GOINS, BRANDEN LEE8076 CHASE HUNTER TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GREEN, JOHNNY THOMAS3806 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HOLLAND, ANDREW D1011 GADD RD APT 117 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---KING, BRICARA SHAQUELL2611 E 19TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LASSETER, CHRISTOPHER163 WHITE OAK VALLEY ROAD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LE, HUNG MONG5071 IRVIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEFFEW, DANIELLE ELIZABETH10312 ARNAT DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNDERAGE DRINKING---LEVINE, STEVEN A510 CENTRAL DR APT #203 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY---MILLER-SEALE, MICHAEL HUNTER170 BELLEVIEW DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---NABORS, WADE WILLIAM5523 OLD HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---NOLASCO, ALEXANDER2805 S HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND)---OLVERA CAMPOZANO, FRANCISCO2605 GLENBOOD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---OWENS, ROBERT DANIEL1020 MCBRIEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARIS, COREY J17 SOUTH MOORE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGGRAVATED)AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---PEREZ TOMAS, ERWIN JEDIAEL2101 EAST 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS119 HOLLYBERRY LN APT 157 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIRED---RENFROE, CONNER JAMES1500 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVING---RUTLEDGE, JOSEPH ALAN7617 WALNUT HILLS DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SANDOVAL, ALONDRA N1718 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency:VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAWFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---STEVENSON, JOSHUA LYNNHOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TOLLIVER, AMANDA DEANN50523 ALABAMA HIGHWAY BRIDGEPORT, 35740Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TORRES-ACOSTA, JOSE ANGEL178 BLAZER LANE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---TREMBLE, ERIC J2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---VANSYCKLE, WAYNE4704 PRIVATEER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---WILHOITE, JESSICA N24 MARKEELE ROAD WINCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankTHEFT OF PROPERTYFALSE REPORTS---WILLIAMS, JAMES LEIGHHOMELESS RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, JUSTIN R705 HOLIDAY DR WEST MEMPHIS, 72301Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WITCHER, LAFONDA MARIE2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT