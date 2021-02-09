February 9, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.
Greater Chattanooga Realtors announced their support of mayoral candidate Kim White. The regional chapter of the National Association of Realtors is comprised of 2,400 members in the area.

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, JOLIZ S
7310 STANDIFER GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211465
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked
Ms. White said, "Our Chattanooga realtors are invaluable assets to our community and allies in my mission to strengthen access to housing that meets our residents' income levels. Realtors
When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not
You'll have to forgive a little because when it was revealed Peyton Manning was going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the old sentimentalist seeped out of me. I've known thousands of athletes and coaches in my life, enjoying close relationships with hundreds and, to be honest, Peyton was never one of those. Oh, I'm a huge fan and I've watched him play countless
Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night.
Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback.
Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive
With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also