Blood Donors Critically Needed At Blood Assurance After Local Trauma Depletes Supply

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible to help area patients and hospitals. A patient at one of Blood Assurance’s area hospitals used over 30 units of O positive leaving the shelves bare.

O-positive was already in critical need and now is running extremely low. Blood Assurance also needs O-negative, A-negative and B-negative donors at this time. Blood Assurance ideally has five days’ supply on the shelf at all times to be prepared for the needs of area hospitals and is sitting at under three days for most types.

“This is a very critical need and we are asking anybody who can donate blood to schedule an appointment right now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Our supply was already critically low and this trauma has exacerbated that need.”

All donors will receive a T-shirt at their donation and donors who give twice in 2021 will be entered to win a side-by-side vehicle.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.