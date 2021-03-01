McMahan Law Firm Offers $1,000 Reward For Information On Marble Vandals

The McMahan Law Firm, like many small businesses in the north shore, downtown and southside districts, has been a target of the person or persons shooting marbles at plate glass windows, shattering the glass.
Officials said, "What has been called a 'short term problem' has gone on too long." To help find those responsible, McMahan Law Firm is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandals.
“We’ve had our windows shattered a couple of times since we moved in to our new building,” said Brent Burks, partner at McMahan Law Firm. “It is incredibly frustrating and to hear it’s happening to other small business who face enough challenges without this, well that just makes me mad.”
According to Jay Kennamer, partner, McMahan Law Firm will provide a $1,000 reward to the person who provides information leading to the arrest of these vandals. He said, “It’s expensive to replace these windows. I know as a small businessman every dollar counts. Chattanooga has been so good to Brent and me, we wanted to help out our neighbors. If we could do something to make this stop, well that’s what we want to do."
Hamilton County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 57 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 80 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,148.
There were 1,227 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)
Hamilton County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 57 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 19 are county residents.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,658.
There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported over the weekend, both white males, ... (click for more)
Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort.
Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)
It was about midnight last night, just at the point we flip a page on the calendar, when the month of March arrived in the middle of a thunderstorm. You bet, just as it has for ages, this month arrives like a lion and eases out 31 days from now as a lamb. I could hardly mind the thunder; I am so glad to see the arrival of spring and the promise my flowers will awake from their winter’s ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football.
It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)
Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena.
Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers.
Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field.
Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)