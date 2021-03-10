 Wednesday, March 10, 2021 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Former Bradley County Corrections Officer And 2 Others Arrested On Contraband Charges

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • David Branson

  • Hailey Strickland

  • Jesus Teague


Following a rigorous investigation by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, three confirmed suspects are facing charges for introducing contraband into the Bradley County Jail. One of the suspects is David Branson, a former corrections officer of the facility.

 

In August, 2020, investigators with the BCSO Drug Unit were made aware an inmate and civilian who were conspiring to smuggle items into the jail.

As the investigation unfolded, Branson was observed on security footage retrieving and delivering contraband into the jail, providing it to inmates.

 

Three days later, following an interview with investigators, Branson was immediately terminated and released in order for further investigation to occur.

 

Evidence from the investigation was presented to the Bradley County Grand Jury on March 3. Based on their findings, Branson has been charged with official misconduct, contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. Jesus Tyler Teague has been charged with contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband in a penal facility. Hailey Strickland has been charged with has been charged with contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband in a penal facility.

 

“I would first like to congratulate our detectives for their quick response to this case and their excellent work in gathering the evidence that has ultimately lead to the incarceration of these individuals,” said Sheriff Steve Lawson. “The security of our jail is extremely important and we will prosecute anyone who ever attempts to bring contraband in, no matter who they are.”

 

As of approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, all three suspects were detained and booked into the Bradley County Jail.


March 10, 2021

Christina Cooper To Head General Services Department For Hamilton County

March 10, 2021

County Commission Votes 5-4 To Move To "Hybrid" Meetings Rather Than "Virtual" Only

March 10, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


County Mayor Jim Coppinger has named Christina Cooper to become administrator of county general services. She replaces Lee Norris, who held the post since 2016 after coming over from the city ... (click for more)

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 5-4 to move to "hybrid" meetings rather than "virtual" only. The commission has been meeting only since last September. Under the new setup, commissioners ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Christina Cooper To Head General Services Department For Hamilton County

County Mayor Jim Coppinger has named Christina Cooper to become administrator of county general services. She replaces Lee Norris, who held the post since 2016 after coming over from the city of Chattanooga. Mr. Norris retired last week. Ms. Cooper worked at the Juvenile Court Clerk's Office for eight years. She has been assistant administrator of county human services for ... (click for more)

County Commission Votes 5-4 To Move To "Hybrid" Meetings Rather Than "Virtual" Only

The County Commission on Wednesday voted 5-4 to move to "hybrid" meetings rather than "virtual" only. The commission has been meeting only since last September. Under the new setup, commissioners will have the option of going to the County Courthouse for the meeting or doing so virtually. Voting in favor were David Sharpe, Chip Baker, Sabrena Smedley, Greg Martin and Katherlyn ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Just Say No To Metro Government - And Response

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Send Four Wrestlers To NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds. All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the ... (click for more)

UTC's Shields Named SoCon Women's Soccer Defensive Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga keeper Ashton Shields was selected the Southern Conference women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced today. Shields played all 90 minutes in goal for the Mocs in a 0-0 double-overtime draw against league favorite Samford last week. She had six saves including one late in the match that she pushed over the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors