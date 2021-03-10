Former Bradley County Corrections Officer And 2 Others Arrested On Contraband Charges

Following a rigorous investigation by the BCSO Criminal Investigations Division, three confirmed suspects are facing charges for introducing contraband into the Bradley County Jail. One of the suspects is David Branson, a former corrections officer of the facility.

In August, 2020, investigators with the BCSO Drug Unit were made aware an inmate and civilian who were conspiring to smuggle items into the jail.

As the investigation unfolded, Branson was observed on security footage retrieving and delivering contraband into the jail, providing it to inmates.

Three days later, following an interview with investigators, Branson was immediately terminated and released in order for further investigation to occur.

Evidence from the investigation was presented to the Bradley County Grand Jury on March 3. Based on their findings, Branson has been charged with official misconduct, contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility. Jesus Tyler Teague has been charged with contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband in a penal facility. Hailey Strickland has been charged with has been charged with contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband in a penal facility.

“I would first like to congratulate our detectives for their quick response to this case and their excellent work in gathering the evidence that has ultimately lead to the incarceration of these individuals,” said Sheriff Steve Lawson. “The security of our jail is extremely important and we will prosecute anyone who ever attempts to bring contraband in, no matter who they are.”

As of approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday, all three suspects were detained and booked into the Bradley County Jail.