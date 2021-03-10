Moccasin Bend Park Officials Near Completion Of Fundraising To Start Gateway Visitor Entrance

Moccasin Bend National Archaeological Park officials said Wednesday they are nearing completion of the fundraising goal to start construction of the gateway visitor entrance at 10 Hamm Road.

The 10-acre site will initially include a pavilion, restrooms and parking.

It eventually will house a museum telling the 12,000-year history of Native American occupation of the site as well as the Trail of Tears and Civil War history.

Tricia Mims, director of National Park Partners, said the National Park Service is contributing $535,000 to the project. She said a 50-50 local match is required and it is currently just $54,000 short. She asked the County Commission to contribute $30,000 of that, noting the city earlier gave that amount.

She said if the county makes the gift, then some individuals have promised to finish out the fund drive so the work can start.

The project has already been designed, it was stated.

The Moccasin Bend Gateway site will eventually be the terminus point for the Riverwalk on the north side of the river.

There will be a trail from the site to other points at the archaeological park.

Two sections of the park are now open - the Browns Ferry Trace and the Blue Blazes Trail. Efforts are continuing to move the city and county firing range and make that a part of the park.