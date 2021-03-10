Walker County To Distribute COVID Vaccines Thursday; Ages 55 And Older Eligible On Monday

 Wednesday, March 10, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Walker County will have about 200 same day COVID-19 vaccination appointments available Thursday.  Eligible Georgia residents can call the hotline at (706) 620-0887 or (706) 670-1234 Thursday at 8 a.m. to get on the list for same day vaccination.

Officials have extended the drive-thru vaccine event at the Civic Center campus into Thursday to deliver the remaining doses of the special Pfizer vaccine shipment sent to the county.

Also, Governor Kemp announced changes Wednesday to the criteria for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Effective Monday, March 15, adults in Georgia 55 and older and those with high risk conditions as defined by the CDC (asthma, cancer, kidney or cardiac disease, etc.) will be eligible. The Walker County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline will start scheduling residents in the expanded criteria group on Monday.


Georgia Has 60 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,185 New Cases


Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,706. There were 1,185 new cases, as that total reached



New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity.

Just Say No To Metro Government - And Response

Roy Exum has once again brought up his support for metro government in Hamilton County. There are some matters that need consideration before putting it to a vote. Why do so many homeowners choose to live outside Chattanooga city limits, whether in other cities within Hamilton County, or in the unincorporated areas? I am sure that part of the reason behind people choosing

Mocs Send Four Wrestlers To NCAA Tournament

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team got some good news today with two individuals earning at-large bids to the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Champions. Senior Fabian Gutierrez grabbed one of seven spots at 125 pounds, while freshman Logan Andrew had his ticket punched to the NCAA Tournament at 197 pounds. All totaled, the Mocs are sending four to the

UTC's Shields Named SoCon Women's Soccer Defensive Player Of The Week

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga keeper Ashton Shields was selected the Southern Conference women's soccer Defensive Player of the Week the league office announced today. Shields played all 90 minutes in goal for the Mocs in a 0-0 double-overtime draw against league favorite Samford last week. She had six saves including one late in the match that she pushed over the


