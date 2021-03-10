Walker County To Distribute COVID Vaccines Thursday; Ages 55 And Older Eligible On Monday

Walker County will have about 200 same day COVID-19 vaccination appointments available Thursday. Eligible Georgia residents can call the hotline at (706) 620-0887 or (706) 670-1234 Thursday at 8 a.m. to get on the list for same day vaccination.

Officials have extended the drive-thru vaccine event at the Civic Center campus into Thursday to deliver the remaining doses of the special Pfizer vaccine shipment sent to the county.

Also, Governor Kemp announced changes Wednesday to the criteria for COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Effective Monday, March 15, adults in Georgia 55 and older and those with high risk conditions as defined by the CDC (asthma, cancer, kidney or cardiac disease, etc.) will be eligible. The Walker County COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline will start scheduling residents in the expanded criteria group on Monday.