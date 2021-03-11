 Thursday, March 11, 2021 73.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department Converts Alstom COVID-19 Testing Site To 4th Vaccination Site

Discontinues Testing; Highlights Community Testing Partners

Thursday, March 11, 2021

In response to an increased supply in vaccine, the Hamilton County Health Department is discontinuing the use of the Alstom Plant for COVID-19 testing and will convert the location to a COVID-19 vaccination distribution site. Saturday is the last day COVID-19 testing will be offered at Alstom.

 

“As the Health Department transitions staff and resources to our fourth vaccination site, we believe there is adequate testing available in our community and look to our community partners for their continued role in helping us detect and mitigate the virus,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

 

The Health Department urges close contacts to a positive case and those experiencing new symptoms to visit one of the following community partner COVID-19 testing sites:

 

Cempa Community Care drive-thru COVID-19 Testing at Alleo Health

4411 Oakwood Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37416

Monday - Friday: 8AM – 1PM

Sunday: 1-4PM

 

LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

2507 McCallie Avenue

Chattanooga, TN 37404

Monday – Wednesday – Friday from 11AM-1PM

 

Clinica Medicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing

1300 E 23rd Street

Chattanooga, TN 37404

To schedule an appointment, call (423) 206-4530 or visit their website at https://www.clinicamedicos.org/.

Walk-in testing is available without an appointment.

 

The Health Department began offering free community COVID-19 testing at the Bonnyshire Emissions location on April 3.

Since then, the Health Department has offered free community testing at school sites, churches, emission centers, and alongside various partners in the community.

 

To date, the Health Department has administered approximately 156,000 COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic.

 

“With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Hamilton County continuing to trend downward, vaccinations move to the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic response,” said Ms. Barnes. “We are proud to have been able to provide free community testing for just under a year, but look forward to expanding efforts towards a crucial need in our community at this time – getting vaccines in the arms of those who want them. Converting the Alstom testing site to a vaccination site will help us build further resources toward COVID-19 vaccinations.”  

 

Call the Health Department’s COVID-19 Hotline at 423-209-8383 for assistance accessing testing and vaccination resources in Hamilton County. The hotline is open Monday through Friday 8AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.


