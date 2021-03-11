$500 Reward Offered In Arrest Of Dakota Kincaid Of Cleveland

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of Dakota Kincaid of Cleveland.
Kincaid has active warrants for his arrest on the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, rape and violation of probation.
Anyone with information pertaining to Kincaid’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation’s Tip Line at 423 728-7336 or to leave an anonymous tip on the website at www.bradleysheriff.com/leave-a-tip.