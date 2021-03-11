 Thursday, March 11, 2021 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Georgia Has 78 More COVID Deaths; 1,209 New Cases

Thursday, March 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,784.

There were 1,209 new cases, as that total reached 832,480 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 57,198, 104 more than Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,226 cases, up 5; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,118 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,140 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 54 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,023 cases, up 2; 73 deaths; 257 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,292 cases, up 7; 215 deaths, up 1; 703 hospitalizations, up 1

March 11, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths, 1,512 New Cases

March 11, 2021

Georgia Has 78 More COVID Deaths; 1,209 New Cases

March 11, 2021

$500 Reward Offered In Arrest Of Dakota Kincaid Of Cleveland


Hamilton County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 52 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,784. There were 1,209 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of up to $500 for information leading to the arrest of Dakota Kincaid of Cleveland. Kincaid has active warrants for his arrest on the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths, 1,512 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 66 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 52 patients hospitalized and 14 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 19 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,303. There was one more death from the virus in the county, for a total of 464. It is reported that ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 78 More COVID Deaths; 1,209 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,784. There were 1,209 new cases, as that total reached 832,480 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 57,198, 104 more than Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,226 cases, up 5; 62 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID’s Cost In Kids

Hobbs, New Mexico, is a sleepy yet proud town of about 40,000 and sits in the southern corner of the state. It’s less than 10 miles from the Texas border and a 30-minute car ride from Denver City, TX, or Seminole, TX, depending on which fork in the road you take, and “Hobbs hot” is what happens when two-thirds of the year its over 90 degrees most days and it's extremely rare to ... (click for more)

Sports

Rick Barnes Fields Questions As Vols Head Into SEC Tournament

Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday afternoon via Zoom to preview the Vols postseason prospects. On how much it would mean to win an SEC title: "I think any time you can win a championship it means a lot. I think it sets teams apart. People recognize champions. As time goes by, they'll bring back champions. To say championships aren't ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Hosts ETSU In Friday Match

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will host ETSU Friday afternoon in a Southern Conference matchup at the UTC Sports Complex. MATCH DAY INFORMATION TIME: 4:00 p.m. SITE: Chattanooga || UTC Sports Complex LIVE STATS: GoMocs.com VIDEO: ESPN+ Links available on the women’s soccer schedule page at GoMocs.com CHATTANOOGA vs. EAST ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors