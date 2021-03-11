Georgia Has 78 More COVID Deaths; 1,209 New Cases
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 78 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,784.
There were 1,209 new cases, as that total reached 832,480 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,198, 104 more than Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,226 cases, up 5; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,118 cases, up 3; 60 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,140 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 54 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,023 cases, up 2; 73 deaths; 257 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,292 cases, up 7; 215 deaths, up 1; 703 hospitalizations, up 1