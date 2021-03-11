Russell Gilbert Endorses Dennis Clark For District 5 Post

City Councilman Russell Gilbert has endorsed Dennis Clark as his successor in District 5.

Mr. Clark is in a runoff with Isiah Hester.

Councilman Gilbert said, "I would like to go on the record officially announcing my endorsement for District 5 candidate Dennis Clark. I believe that Dennis possesses the leadership qualities to lead the 5th District in the right direction and to continue the work that I have begun over the last 12 years.

"I believe that Dennis is deeply connected to our community and has the heart to unify our residents and continue doing the work and beyond for the 5th District. Please join me in supporting Dennis Clark for the 5th District runoff election."