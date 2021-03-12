Here is the Catoosa County arrest report for Feb. 26-March 6:

02-26-21

Ellis, Brandon Lee, 24, of 421 Barnhardt Cir., Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, Consuming Alcoholic Beverage or Possessing Open Alcoholic Beverage Container While in Passenger Area of Motor Vehicle, Taillights, and Schedule I-Controlled Substances.

02-27-21

Turner, James Ryan, 28, of 515 Jones Ln., Chickamauga, GA, arrested on charges of Schedule IV-Controlled Substances, Public Drunkenness, and Schedule II – Controlled Substances.

Sanders, Jeffrey Travis, 32, of 1136 Campbell Ave., Apt. G55, Lafayette, GA, arrested on charge of Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Carducci, Daniel Paul, 46, of 83 Picketts VW, Acworth, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Perkins, Joshua Anthony, 30, of 24 Betsy Ln., Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Simple Battery/Provoke.

02-28-21

Showalter, Jack Edward, 19, of 123 Cattail Dr., Rock Springs, GA, arrested on charges of Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.

Perkey, Earl Leland, 39, of 302 Hill St., Ringgold, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Stoker, David Lamar, 55, of 1601 Truman Ave. East, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

03-02-21

Sims, Kelly Edwin, 50, of 143 Hurtt Rd., Chickamauga, GA, arrested for Probation Violation.

Shearman, Manessa Gail, 40, of 1507 Rolling Lane, Statesville, NC, arrested on charges of Driving while License Suspended or Revoked, Windshield and Windshield Wipers, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Registration or Valid License Plate.

03-03-21

Varnell, Amanda Kay, 30, of 4282 Spriggs St., Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Hands Free-Due Care, Electronic Device, and Driving while License Suspended or Revoked.

03-04-21

Fitzpatrick, Richard, 46, 52 Creeks Jewell Dr., Ringgold, GA, arrested on charge of Driving while License Suspended or Revoked.

Case, Jade M., 21, of 675 Pine Grove Road, South Pittsburgh, TN, arrested on charge of Possession of Drug Related Objects.

03-05-21

Padgett, Daphney Gail, 43, of 63 Hickory Ln., Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, and Theft by Shoplifting.

Maldonado, Melisa A., 48, of 1A Walters Lane, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

03-06-21

Stoker, Jeremy D., 41, of 174 Bigsby Creek Rd., NW, Cleveland, TN, arrested on charge of Loitering or Prowling.

Luna, Arnoldo, 42, of 4101 Watson Rd., Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of Simple Battery and Public Drunkenness.