Whitfield County Superior Court Has First Jury Trials Since COVID-19

Friday, March 12, 2021

The Whitfield County Superior Court resumed jury trial operations this week after the Georgia Supreme Court lifted the COVID-era prohibition against trials which was originally imposed on March 14, 2020.  The restriction was lifted effective at midnight on Tuesday, after which jurors were empaneled at the Dalton Convention Center on Wednesday morning. Judges Cindy Morris and Scott Minter selected criminal juries all day Wednesday with a total of five juries selected, two of which have now been tried to completion. 

Anthony Morgan, 34, formerly of Cohutta, Ga., was found guilty Friday morning of burglary, robbery and family violence battery.  Morgan was sentenced after lunch by Judge Cindy Morris to serve 10  years in confinement followed by 10 years on probation.  He had been in custody since his arrest shortly after the June 10, 2020 crime in which he forced his way into the residence of a woman with whom he had previously had a relationship, struck her causing injury, and stole money from her.  Morgan was arrested by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office not long after at his mother’s residence and the stolen money was recovered.  The case was prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Scott Helton.  Morgan was represented by P.J. Hemmann of the Public Defender’s Office. 

Jacob Cody Moser, 29, of Ringgold, Georgia, on Thursday was convicted of shoplifting at Walmart although he was acquitted of more serious charges including the hijacking of a motor vehicle in an attempt to escape from the area of the Kohl’s parking lot where he had fled after leaving Walmart.  Officers responding from the Dalton Police Department had located him in the Kohl’s lot and were able to arrest him there.  Judge Minter set sentencing for March 26.  Moser has been in custody since his Oct. 11, 2020 arrest.  He faces up to 12 months in confinement.  Moser was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Geoff Bard and represented by Latasha Heflin of the Public Defender’s Office. 

Judge Minter resumes trials next week while Judge Morris will select juries in Murray County on Monday and then resume her Whitfield County trials on March 22.  Judge William Boyett will be selecting juries in Murray County on March 22.

Juries in Whitfield County were selected at the Convention Center to allow for social distancing and other safety precautions to protect jurors.  The space that would normally be used at the courthouse is not as large and is about to come under renovations as well.  Officials thank the Convention Center staff, the Sheriff’s Office – especially Captain Steve Fields and his Court Services staff, and the Clerk of Superior Court Babs Bailey and her staff for helping make this go off as smoothly as it did.  Considering that we had never selected juries off-site or under these safety and health precautions, the entire process went extremely well, said officials. Jurors who were asked for feedback said they felt safe and were happy with how the process was handled. 

When trials resume next week in Murray County, juries will be empaneled at the First Baptist Church across the street from the courthouse while jury selection and trials will occur at the courthouse itself.  Similar safety measures will be in place to ensure mask use, social distancing, and cleaning of the facilities. 

The last jury trial to occur in either county was that of James Robert Ash, 42, of Chatsworth, who was convicted on March 11, 2020 of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced on May 20, 2020 to serve eight years in prison by Judge William Boyett. 

 


March 12, 2021

East Ridge Getting New Playground Next To City Hall; Applications Due Monday For Lottery For 2 Large New Liquor Stores

March 12, 2021

Lookout Mountain, Ga., Gets New Brand; Lookout Towns Moving To Separate Recycling

March 12, 2021

Donyell Holland Charged With Murder Of Man Missing Since May 2020


By the end of school, East Ridge should have a new playground. The city received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to replace the playground next to city hall. It has been a long process

Along with a new city hall building, the new park Our Mountain Garden, and a system of walking paths being planned throughout the city, Lookout Mountain, Ga., is also establishing a new brand

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 39-year-old Donyell Holland for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Randall Leslie. The 33-year-old Leslie was last seen by



By the end of school, East Ridge should have a new playground. The city received a Local Parks and Recreation Fund grant to replace the playground next to city hall. It has been a long process because the grant came with a lot of requirements that have now been fulfilled. The last step, the plan being stamped by an engineer, has just been done and the Tennessee Department of Environment

Along with a new city hall building, the new park Our Mountain Garden, and a system of walking paths being planned throughout the city, Lookout Mountain, Ga., is also establishing a new brand for itself. City employee Ashley Keck and Andrew Hampson, a student at Covenant College majoring in business administration, have been working to refresh the image of the city for residents

Opinion

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity.

Roy Exum: COVID’s Cost In Kids

Hobbs, New Mexico, is a sleepy yet proud town of about 40,000 and sits in the southern corner of the state. It's less than 10 miles from the Texas border and a 30-minute car ride from Denver City, TX, or Seminole, TX, depending on which fork in the road you take, and "Hobbs hot" is what happens when two-thirds of the year its over 90 degrees most days and it's extremely rare to

Sports

Vols Advance With Win Over Florida, But Fulkerson Suffers Head Injury

A year-to-the-day after not being able to take the court in the second round of the 2020 SEC Tournament, the Tennessee basketball team used a balanced offensive effort and a single-game program record nine blocks from senior Yves Pons to push past Florida, 78-66, on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. The win advanced Tennessee to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the third consecutive

Chattanooga's Ball Named SoCon Softball Player Of The Month

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga freshman Courtney Ball is the Southern Conference Softball Player of the Month for February, the league office announced today. Ball, a native of Macon, Ga., starts at third base for head coach Frank Reed's Mocs. Ball recorded at least one hit in all seven games playedto open her collegiate career in the month of February. She was 11-22


