Donyell Holland Charged With Murder Of Man Missing Since May 2020

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted 39-year-old Donyell Holland for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Randall Leslie.





The 33-year-old Leslie was last seen by the reporting party on May 27, 2020. He was reported missing to Chattanooga Police Missing Persons Unit the next day. Through investigative efforts it became evident that Mr. Leslie's disappearance was suspicious and CPD's Homicide Unit was brought in to further assist in the ongoing investigation, police said.





A positive identification was later made through forensic means. On June 21, 2020, the Marion County Sheriff's Office contacted CPD's Homicide Unit to inform them a body was found that fit the physical description of Randall Leslie.A positive identification was later made through forensic means.





Holland was already in custody in Hamilton County on other, unrelated charges when he was indicted. The Chattanooga Police Department was assisted throughout this investigation by the ATF, TBI, Coffee County Sheriff's Office, Manchester Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff's Office.



