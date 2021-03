Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GEOFFREY JEROME

1154 RIDGE TOP DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BAKER, JOHN MARKUM

202 PINEHURST AVENUE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

---

BARCOMB, SAVANNAH

1762 N MARBLE TOP ROAD CHICKAMAUGA, 30707

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BERRY, CHARLES MICHAEL

3415 CALHOUN AVE HCHATT, 37342

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BLAKE, JONATHAN KASEY

HOMELESS CHATTANOGOA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS 39140406

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

BROWN, BREANNA GAIL

8431 HIDDEN COVE ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( POSSESSION OF METH FOR RE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF AMPHETAMINE FOR RE

---

BROWN, TERRENCE TREMAYNE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162306

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

---

BUTTS, JOHN WAYNE

748 W 12TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

THEFT OVER $1,000

THEFT UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY

VANDALISM OVER $1,000

THEFT UNDER $1,000

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

---

CARTER, WILLIAM LAVAN

4630 OAKWOOD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 374164446

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

COSTA, ROBERT LEE

102 ALDEN AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 69 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

COX, AMANDA PAIGE

1903 RIVERWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HERION FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METHFOR RESALE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

---

ESTES, STEPHEN NICHOLAS

263 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FERGUSON, GLEN JR

193 DURHAM STRET SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RECKLESS BURNING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

FIGUEROA, JOSE ALBERTO

UNKNOWN ,

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

GIBSON, MICHAEL JOSEPH

10668 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GRAHAM, MARQUISE LEBRON

2558 EAST LAKE COURTS APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GREEN, SHUQUWAN L

1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HAMLIN, RICKY ALLEN

205 BLUEBIRD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HAMPTON, BRANDON LYNN

3005 MARY WALKER PL CHATTANOOGA, 374111048

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RECKLESS DRIVING

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HARRIS, TERRY LEBRON

702 MCGOWAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

HINES, GUY LACING

2252 DOOLITTLE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374062201

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUNT, ARMER DONALD

2051 LIONHEART LN RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

---

JARRETT, SHAWN MITCHELL

1307 SWOPE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)

---

KINSEY, DANIEL EDWARD

315 SOUTH PALISADES DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

LEMON, JIA VONTA DRASEAN

506 PARKSIDE PL APT 75F DALTON, 30721

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

---

LUND, CARRIE A

7942 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212761

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

---

MCANNALLY, TAMERA

408 SHORTER AVE ROME, 30165

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PETERSON, WILLIAM DEAN

1500 WILDOOD LAKE ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

POSTELL, STANLEY LEBRON

1110 QUEENS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS.

