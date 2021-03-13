 Saturday, March 13, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths, 1,060 New Cases

Saturday, March 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872.

There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached 834,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 57,334, which is 106 more than Friday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,238 cases, up 10; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,122 cases; 61 deaths, up 1; 160 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,145 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations, up 2

Walker County: 6,039 cases, up 5; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,322 cases, up 15; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has 98 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths From The Virus

Hamilton County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,502. There have been no new deaths in the county from the virus, and the total remains at 465. Tennessee will report the cases for the state and individual counties on Monday. (click for more)

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths, 1,060 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872. There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached 834,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 57,334, which is 106 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,238 cases, up 10; ... (click for more)

New Mayor, Please Clean Up The Mess At The Bottom Of Lookout Mountain

The areas along the roadsides of Scenic Highway, Ochs Highway, Cummings Highway and Old Wauhatchie Pike have long been neglected in the regular maintenance by the Chattanooga Public Works. Even with repeated, orchestrated efforts on behalf of concerned citizens contacting 311, the regular maintenance for rights of way for these roads has not been cared for with any regularity.

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

It is with great hope that when the United States switches to Daylight Saving Time tomorrow, it will be for the last time. The truth is very few people embrace it and on Sunday morning, when we "spring forward" by an hour at 2 a.m., we will soon be rid of this albatross. In World War I some goof believed it was a way to save energy and fuel but now, 55 years later, there are

Tennessee Builds Big 2nd-Half Lead, But Falls To Top-Seed Alabama, 73-68

Tennessee built a 15-point second half lead, but wound up losing 73-68 to top-seed Alabama on Saturday at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Crimson Tide reeled off 14 straight points to get back in the semi-final contest. With time winding down, the Vols were just a point behind with Devonte Gaines at the line for two free throws. However, the seldom-used Gaines missed

Vols Advance With Win Over Florida, But Fulkerson Suffers Head Injury

A year-to-the-day after not being able to take the court in the second round of the 2020 SEC Tournament, the Tennessee basketball team used a balanced offensive effort and a single-game program record nine blocks from senior Yves Pons to push past Florida, 78-66, on Friday at Bridgestone Arena. The win advanced Tennessee to the SEC Tournament semifinals for the third consecutive


