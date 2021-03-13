Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872.There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached 834,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus.Hospitalizations are at 57,334, which is 106 more than Friday.Here are the numbers by county:Catoosa County: 5,238 cases, up 10; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizationsChattooga County: 2,122 cases; 61 deaths, up 1; 160 hospitalizationsDade County: 1,145 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations, up 2Walker County: 6,039 cases, up 5; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizationsWhitfield County: 14,322 cases, up 15; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations

Hamilton County Has 98 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths From The Virus

Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths, 1,060 New Cases

Cameron Coker Dies From Injuries Suffered In Wreck On Cummings Highway At The Foot Of Lookout Mountain

Hamilton County reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 41,502. There have been no new deaths in the county from the virus, and the total ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872. There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)