Georgia Has 41 More COVID Deaths, 1,060 New Cases
Saturday, March 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 41 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,872.
There were 1,060 new cases, as that total reached 834,696 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,334, which is 106 more than Friday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,238 cases, up 10; 62 deaths; 234 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,122 cases; 61 deaths, up 1; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,145 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations, up 2
Walker County: 6,039 cases, up 5; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,322 cases, up 15; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations