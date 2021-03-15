Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEN CASAVANT, ABNER NATHAN
3302 WEEKS CIR CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BISHOP, DILLIAN B
170 MEADOW LN CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS
5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE
5282 KELLOGG CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM
NO ADDRESS , 329353913
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
COX, WILLIE ROY
2500 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER
5717 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAVIS, JANICE MARIE
7576 WEST 136TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELLISON, ASHLEY
1507 HICKORYVALLEY RD APT L86 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE
1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
FREEMAN, DERRANCE REMONT
7610 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
GALLAGHER, BRIAN MICHAEL
411 SHELTON COVE RD WAYNESVILLE, 287858328
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GIBSON, GLENN L
0000 MCDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 00000
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GOINS, RANDALL SCOTT
9869 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794906
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GREEN, JAMES JEFFERY
165 PULLIAM LN DECATUR, 37322
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN
9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
JOHNSON, KEVIN A
1744 SANTABARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
KING, CAMILLA AIRHART
1500 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD
1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000
LEONARD, TRAVIS LEE
2127 BUCKS POCKET RD SE OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOWE, ASHLEY KAY
6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
MCCLURE, MICHAEL Y
216 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT
MCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT
7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
MOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN
2939 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
QUARLES, TIMOTHY EARL
270 COUNTY RD ROAD 213 LOT 1109 ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RIVERA, KATHERINE ANN
201 E PALESTINE AVE APT D21 NASHVILLE, 37115
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SANDERS, LHADIJAH T
1256 WH DAVIS DR NASHVILLE, 372081852
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SHUTTERS, SYDNEY BRONWYN
774 BROWNWOOD CIR RINGGOLD, 307365620
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE
103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041606
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH
7017 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113754
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT