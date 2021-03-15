Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEN CASAVANT, ABNER NATHAN

3302 WEEKS CIR CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BISHOP, DILLIAN B

170 MEADOW LN CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS

5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE

5282 KELLOGG CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM

NO ADDRESS , 329353913

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)COX, WILLIE ROY2500 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER5717 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DAVIS, JANICE MARIE7576 WEST 136TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000DO NOT USE, NEEDS TO BE DELETED1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTELLISON, ASHLEY1507 HICKORYVALLEY RD APT L86 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTEUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)FREEMAN, DERRANCE REMONT7610 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSEGALLAGHER, BRIAN MICHAEL411 SHELTON COVE RD WAYNESVILLE, 287858328Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGIBSON, GLENN L0000 MCDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 00000Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOINS, RANDALL SCOTT9869 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794906Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM OVER $1,000DISORDERLY CONDUCTGREEN, JAMES JEFFERY165 PULLIAM LN DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGJOHNSON, KEVIN A1744 SANTABARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKING, CAMILLA AIRHART1500 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFKIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000LEONARD, TRAVIS LEE2127 BUCKS POCKET RD SE OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWE, ASHLEY KAY6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMCCLURE, MICHAEL Y216 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHARASSMENTMCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN2939 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEQUARLES, TIMOTHY EARL270 COUNTY RD ROAD 213 LOT 1109 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIVERA, KATHERINE ANN201 E PALESTINE AVE APT D21 NASHVILLE, 37115Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESANDERS, LHADIJAH T1256 WH DAVIS DR NASHVILLE, 372081852Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSHUTTERS, SYDNEY BRONWYN774 BROWNWOOD CIR RINGGOLD, 307365620Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041606Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH7017 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113754Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWEBB, ERIC LEBROUN1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT