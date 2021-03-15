 Monday, March 15, 2021 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Monday, March 15, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEN CASAVANT, ABNER NATHAN 
3302 WEEKS CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BISHOP, DILLIAN B 
170 MEADOW LN CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BOONE, ANDREW THOMAS 
5934 HUNTER ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT)
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BROOKS, AUSTIN DONINIQUE 
5282 KELLOGG CREEK TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CODY, PATRICK WILLIAM 
NO ADDRESS , 329353913 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

COX, WILLIE ROY 
2500 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SPEEDING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER 
5717 SAINT ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, JANICE MARIE 
7576 WEST 136TH STREET CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

DO NOT USE, NEEDS TO BE DELETED 
1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

DONAHUE, IVAN LABRON 
4207 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ELLISON, ASHLEY 
1507 HICKORYVALLEY RD APT L86 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EUSTICE, TIFFANY JONEE 
1519 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

FREEMAN, DERRANCE REMONT 
7610 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 3RD OFFENSE

GALLAGHER, BRIAN MICHAEL 
411 SHELTON COVE RD WAYNESVILLE, 287858328 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GIBSON, GLENN L 
0000 MCDANIEL RD RINGGOLD, 00000 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GOINS, RANDALL SCOTT 
9869 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373794906 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM OVER $1,000
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GREEN, JAMES JEFFERY 
165 PULLIAM LN DECATUR, 37322 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN 
9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

JOHNSON, KEVIN A 
1744 SANTABARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

KING, CAMILLA AIRHART 
1500 E 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
HARASSMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

KIRKLAND, EDWARD LENARD 
1216 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF IDENTITY
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000

LEONARD, TRAVIS LEE 
2127 BUCKS POCKET RD SE OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOWE, ASHLEY KAY 
6016 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

MCCLURE, MICHAEL Y 
216 DAUGHTERY FERRY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HARASSMENT

MCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT 
7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

MOSQUERA VALENCIA, BRAYAN STIVEN 
2939 BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

QUARLES, TIMOTHY EARL 
270 COUNTY RD ROAD 213 LOT 1109 ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIVERA, KATHERINE ANN 
201 E PALESTINE AVE APT D21 NASHVILLE, 37115 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SANDERS, LHADIJAH T 
1256 WH DAVIS DR NASHVILLE, 372081852 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SHUTTERS, SYDNEY BRONWYN 
774 BROWNWOOD CIR RINGGOLD, 307365620 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

SIVLEY, FARRYN BROOKE 
103 W DAYTONA DR RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STAMPER, ORLANDIS NIKO 
2508 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041606 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

SZALTZER, SHANNA LEIGH 
7017 SHALLOWFORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113754 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN 
1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT


