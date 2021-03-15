The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)