HCSO Corrections Deputy Assaulted By Inmate

A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy was assaulted on Sunday at the Silverdale Detention Center by inmate Rodney Edward Ballard. Inmate Ballard was in his housing unit, stepped out of his cell, and then assaulted the deputy.

During the assault, the deputy was struck in the face and sustained minor injuries.

The assault resulted in both the Corrections Deputy and the inmate being treated by medical personnel.

Chief Deputy Austin Garrett said, “Every day our corrections personnel perform an extremely difficult and often dangerous job to ensure both the safety of our community as well as inmates in our correctional facilities. This assault highlights the challenges and violence our personnel face every day in the performance of their duties."

Rodney Edward Ballard was charged with Simple Assault in connection with this incident and remains in custody.