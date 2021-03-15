Georgia Reports 47 More Coronavirus Deaths, 860 New Cases
Monday, March 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,918.
There were 860 new cases, as that total reached 836,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,383, which is 22 more than Sunday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,240 cases, up 2; 62 deaths; 235 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,126 cases, up 3; 61 deaths; 160 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,148 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,043 cases, up 4; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,343 cases, up 3; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations