 Monday, March 15, 2021 67.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Georgia Reports 47 More Coronavirus Deaths, 860 New Cases

Monday, March 15, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,918.

There were 860 new cases, as that total reached 836,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 57,383, which is 22 more than Sunday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,240 cases, up 2; 62 deaths; 235 hospitalizations

Chattooga County: 2,126 cases, up 3; 61 deaths; 160 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,148 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,043 cases, up 4; 73 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Whitfield County: 14,343 cases, up 3; 215 deaths; 704 hospitalizations

March 15, 2021

Georgia Reports 47 More Coronavirus Deaths, 860 New Cases

March 15, 2021

John Coleman Charged With DUI After Wrecking His Car Saturday Night

March 15, 2021

John Wayne Butts, Jr. Arrested For Breaking UTC Vending Machine


Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,918. There were 860 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

A 20-year-old is in custody after police say he wrecked his car while driving drunk. Police responded to a vehicular crash on Saturday near E. 4th Street where they found a single-car collision ... (click for more)

The man suspected of breaking a UTC vending machine has been booked. In January, a man suspected of being John Wayne Butts, Jr., 55, was seen on video entering Hooper Hall. Police said he ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Reports 47 More Coronavirus Deaths, 860 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 47 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,918. There were 860 new cases, as that total reached 836,344 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 57,383, which is 22 more than Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,240 cases, up 2; 62 deaths; ... (click for more)

John Coleman Charged With DUI After Wrecking His Car Saturday Night

A 20-year-old is in custody after police say he wrecked his car while driving drunk. Police responded to a vehicular crash on Saturday near E. 4th Street where they found a single-car collision involving a Nissan Altima. Police said the Nissan was travelling on the street when it left the roadway to the left, where it would spin and hit a curb. The rear passenger door hit a tree ... (click for more)

Opinion

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will The Trial Be Fair?

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Face Oregon State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee basketball program will make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Volunteers landed in the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed. The Vols (18-8) are set to face 12th-seed Oregon State (17-12) in the first round (gameday details are forthcoming). Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten In Conference Play

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team remains unbeaten in Southern Conference action with a 2-1 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. The Mocs improve to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 against the league while Western Carolina falls to 1-3 in SoCon play and 2-5 overall. Chattanooga mounted a comeback for the second straight ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors