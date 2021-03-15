Sewanee Athletic Department Condemns Racial Epithets Hurled By Some Fans Against Opposing Lacrosse Team

The University of the South Department of Athletics has issued a statement condemning "racial epithets" used by some students against some lacrosse players for Emmanuel College on Saturday.

The athletics department said it "condemns the behavior of those who attended Saturday's men's lacrosse game against Emmanuel College and hurled racist epithets at opposing players.

We have joined Vice-Chancellor Brigety and our lacrosse coaches and student-athletes in personally conveying our apologies to Emmanuel College and its student-athletes, staff, and coaches. We encourage anyone who knows who was responsible for Saturday's incident to inform the University through this confidential reporting form or our LiveSafe app.

"We have reported this incident to the Southern Athletic Association; moreover, we will be conducting a comprehensive review of our game management protocols and will be implementing changes wherever necessary to prevent such incidents in the future. This behavior does not reflect the values of our University and our athletics department, and it will not be tolerated at Sewanee."

Referees stopped the match and directed that the students involved leave the event.