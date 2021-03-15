Man, 31, Who Was Driving "Erratically" Dies After Wreck On I-24

A 31-year-old man who was driving "erratically" crashed and was killed on I-24 eastbound near Moore Road on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:13 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a single-vehicle crash on the freeway.

Police said a Jeep Grand Cherokee left the roadway, struck a concrete barrier, and ultimately ended up overturned on the right shoulder.

The driver was pronounced deceased by Hamilton County EMS on scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police said, "Other motorists stated to investigators that the driver of Vehicle #1 was driving erratically prior to the crash."