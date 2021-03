Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, LLOYD P

2412 LINTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BALL, KENNETH JERMAINE

3426 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTIC

---

BELLAH, GREGG SHANNON

3303 NICK A JACK RD RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF METH)

---

BONE, JOHN ANTHONY

4605 KIRKLAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

(VOP RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROC

---

BOWMAN, MITCHELL WAYNE

5422 MARION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BOWMAN, RICKY GENE

219 BRIAR ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BUMPASS, MARK ANTHONY

5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BUTLER, TABITHA KAREN

3333 PINEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112634

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

---

CALMO, MARIO MATIAS

900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

CANNON, JOHNNY LEE

2001 SHERMAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

DAWSON, BILAL

1621 MILNE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---DIXSON, SPECIAL LICHAE4321 LEHAVEN CIRCLE TUCKER, 30084Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FILLMAN, JOSEPH229 DELORES DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00---FUGATE, WILLIAM C4709 ELDRIDGE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---GRAYSON, ADRIAN T3216 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---HARVEY, SEAN RAY8236 OXFORD DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(VOP POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)(VOP DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE)---HAYES, WALTER J417 SHAWNEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374113234Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---HEARD, MARION SELENA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)THEFT OF PROPERTY---HICKMAN, WILLIAM ROGER1612 WATERHOUSE ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATION---JACKSON, TWAIN DELANORE718 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JONES, SHIRRIE L1101 OHENRY DR APT A HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF (DOMESTIC)---LONG, DEMARCUS A1207 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063130Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAIN---MAYES, HIWAYAHIA JONES1222 E 34TH ST 208 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MCCLENDON, ALICIA LASHONDRA2711 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 2500FAILURE TO APPEAR---MOORE, CHANELL NICOLE953 BOYNTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MOSES, COURTNEY LYNN225 IGOU FERRY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---RAY, KYLE D508 ELY RD APT 3 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCHILD NEGLECTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAYSPEEDING---ROBLERO VELASQUEZ, NELWIN W5401 CONNELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE---SAMUELS, JUWAN FITZGERALD6210 SAGEFIELD DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SCEALF, ERIC JOSEPH4027 MEADOW LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SCRUGGS, MICHAEL CORTEZ4312 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION---SLEDGE, TRAVIS ATWAIN1909 EAST 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO RENDER AIDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (WITH DAMAGE TO VEHICLE)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---WALKER, QUINN CANTRELL1502 EAST 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---WATSON, DAVID LEONSPEEDWAY CIRCLE KNOXVILLE, 37921Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500---WATTS, AIMEE IRENE309 WALMART DRIVE LOT 33 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL1707 PLUM ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR---WILSON, TONY WAYNE467 N BONNIE OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WOODS, JEREMIAH NELSON2506 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE