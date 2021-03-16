Police Chief Says Noise Will Be Muffled At Indoor Shooting Range Off Amnicola Highway

Police Chief David Roddy said a planned law enforcement shooting range off Amnicola Highway will be indoors with numerous steps taken to muffle noise.

He said neighbors concerned about noise from the range should go to one of the local indoor shooting ranges and stand in the parking lot. He said, "I promise you they won't be able to hear it."

The city and county have been working with property owner TVA on the site across the highway from Lake Junior. It is just south of Highway 153.

The current outdoor shooting range used by the Chattanooga Police, Sheriff's Office and other departments is on Moccasin Bend. The National Park Service wants that shooting range closed so the property can be added to the National Archaeological Park.

Chief Roddy said the design is similar to one that was earlier planned to be built on E. 11th Street at the old Farmers Market.

He said that initial design included a 100-yard long component. He said when that was taken out, it made the range not effective. Chief Roddy said it is planned for the new range to include capacity for the 100-yard component.

The chief said there is a completed site plan that will be made public that details where the various activities will be on the site.

He said it will also have a canine training area, a motor course for officers to learn how to drive safely on a small track, and an obstacle course.