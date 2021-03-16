 Tuesday, March 16, 2021 54.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


"The Scramble" At First Street Will Debut Soon - Minus Any Sign Of The Funicular And With Interesting New Public Art

Tuesday, March 16, 2021 - by John Wilson
New public art has replaced the funicular on First Street
New public art has replaced the funicular on First Street

 

The replacement for the failed First Street funicular - a collection of assorted box-like creations - will have its debut soon. The River City Company plans to soon take down the fences at "The Scramble" and young and old alike can explore the boxes and take a rest there.

 

A sign has been erected noting that the area is unsupervised and those who visit do so at their own risk.

 

$1.5 million was spent on the project, including the public art by noted architect Mike Singer.

The city supplied $800,000 with the rest coming from foundations.

 

At the same time, vehicular traffic will again be allowed on the steep First Street leading down toward the Aquarium.

 

At the top of the hill by the popular Walnut Street Bridge a new plaza is almost finished and work has started on the walls of the Ed Johnson Memorial by the bridge.

 

Still missing is the equally popular High Four Dog, who greeted visitors by the bridge with an outstretched paw. River City officials said the dog is in storage, and the city Public Art group will decide where he will be placed.

 

The funicular was installed in 2005 as a kind of miniature Incline Railway, but it seldom worked and eventually was closed and sold. The trough where it was located was filled in as part of the project.


Michael Singer
Michael Singer

March 16, 2021

City Council Set To Pass Ordinance Dealing With Vegetation Requirements On Steep Slopes

March 16, 2021

Severe Storms Projected Over Next Few Days For Large Area Including Chattanooga

March 16, 2021

Tennessee Lookout Seeks To Fill News Void About The State Legislature


City Council members said they plan to pass next Tuesday on first reading a new vegetative ordinance for construction on steep slopes. It would go into effect on July 1 and be reviewed after ... (click for more)

AccuWeather forecasters warn that a dangerous severe weather outbreak could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the United States this week. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

In a sprawling state like Tennessee, there is a desperate need for dedicated reporting on what the state government is up to on a daily basis. The “Tennessee Lookout” and editor Holly McCall ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Council Set To Pass Ordinance Dealing With Vegetation Requirements On Steep Slopes

City Council members said they plan to pass next Tuesday on first reading a new vegetative ordinance for construction on steep slopes. It would go into effect on July 1 and be reviewed after a year. Chairman Chip Henderson said he also wants action on a recidivism ordinance, in which there would be penalties against developers who repeatedly violate regulations. City Councilman ... (click for more)

Severe Storms Projected Over Next Few Days For Large Area Including Chattanooga

AccuWeather forecasters warn that a dangerous severe weather outbreak could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the United States this week. The Chattanooga area is in the possible path of the storms. Severe thunderstorms will erupt each day through Thursday across parts of the southern U.S., with the greatest threat and potential for tornadoes ... (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners - And Response

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors