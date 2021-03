Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, HONESTY PRESS

1614 WEST 55TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOWMAN, TIFFANY FAYE

3500 READING ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30715

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

SIMPLE ASSAULT ON POLICE

---

BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CHRISTIAN, TYLER BENIJAMIN

5504 NEWBERRY RD KNOXVILLE, 37921

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

COLBY, STEPHEN CARLTON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)---COLLINS, DAVID JOSHUA135 DEPIT STREET BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10---CONYER, ROBERT A1159 HARRISON PIKE CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COSBY, DAVID LAMAR2610 E 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045418Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---FRIZZELL, MARTY CHAD120 KAREN DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---GALLAGHER, BRIAN MICHAEL7927 HAMILTON MILL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374212763Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HARRIS, TILMAN JEROME1492 VILLAGE OAK CIRCLE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HIGGINS, THOMAS JEFFERSON4387 BRAYTON ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS---HOOPER, JEFFERY S23 ORIOLE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT - DOMESTIC---KIRCHAINE, JOSEPH RICHARD5309 HIGHWAY 153 HIXSON, 373434912Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---LAND, SHELIA GAIL285 ORME RD SOUTH PITTSBURGH, 37380Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS---LEVERETT, GREGORY708 SUMMIT AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---MCCALLUM, ISAIAH RAY2200 ELDER ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---NEELY, TAYLOR LANE7657 BORISS DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---NICELY, SHEENA ELAINE2615 E 21ST STREET UNIT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---ORTIZ-GUTIERREZ, ALEXANDER1796 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUI---OSBORN, RACHEL WANETTE64 MAUDE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---PARKER, GALEN ELEX1808 PARKWAY DR Chattanooga, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---PARKER, RACHEL LEIGHANN4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK ROAD APT 2203 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDTEXTING WHILE DRIVINGOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---PARRISH, TAYLOR SCOTT9392 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RYALS, DENNIS CARLOS916 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SCHOLL, JAMES ALAN3659 THRUSWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METHPOSS OF HEROIN FOR RESALE---SERETEAN, DEREK1011 MARION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS DRIVINGVANDALISMOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SISSON, BRITTANY NICOLE6447 RIDGE LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyTHEFT OF PROPERTY---TALLEY, ZACHARY TYLER2440 WILLIAMS ST 317/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---WALKER, GEORGE ANTHONY10228 BIG PINE LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton County(THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1000)---WEAVER, STEVEN LEE3651 PHELPS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---WEBB, SAMANTHA MARIE1036 PINEVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITE, WENDY A2214 LAKESITE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA