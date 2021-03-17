Group Of Black Leaders, Ministers Back Tim Kelly; Kim White Says She Supports Keeping David Roddy As Police Chief

A group of black leaders and ministers have endorsed Tim Kelly for mayor.

The group did so after meeting with Mr. Kelly and Kim White on Saturday morning.

Among the questions put to the two runoff candidates was whether they would name a black police chief. Ms. White said she believes current Police Chief David Roddy has done an excellent job.

The two candidates had separate sessions with the group on Saturday.

Mr. Kelly said, “I am honored and humbled to have the support of this coalition of key community faith leaders. This important endorsement reflects our commitment to opportunity for every Chattanoogan, regardless of race or zip code. I look forward to working with pastors and faith leaders to bring people together, revitalize our community, and keep our city safe.

“As I met with leaders in the black community, it was important to listen to their needs and concerns. This is the beginning of an ongoing conversation that I am committed to in the years to come. We may not agree on everything, but we all agree that we are committed to making Chattanooga a better place for all of its’ citizens. I am looking forward to the opportunity to lead the effort. I not only appreciate and am honored by these endorsements but also by the prayers that go along with them. Our faith has truly brought all of us together.”

Among those supporting Mr. Kelly are the Rev. Gary Hathaway, the Rev. Bobby Hampton, Sr., the Rev. Ternae Jordan, Sr., the Rev. William T. Ladd III, James Moreland, the Rev. Ernest Reid, the Rev. Charlotte Williams and, the Rev. Jeffery T. Wilson. Among black elected officials are state Rep. Yusuf Hakeem, Hamilton County Commissioners Katherlyn Geter and Warren Mackey, Chattanooga Council members Anthony Byrd, Demetrus Coonrod, Russell Gilbert and Councilwoman-Elect Raquetta Dotley along with Hamilton County Board of Education Member Karitsa Mosley Jones.

