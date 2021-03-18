PHOTOS: Flooding In Chattanooga

Wednesday night’s heavy rains caused a slide to occur near the East Ridge tunnels and tunnels until engineers could take a better look in the daylight. The tunnels remain closed to traffic, but geotechnical engineers will evaluate the site Thursday. Once they determine what repairs need to be made, if any, crews will know how to proceed with addressing the situation. Meanwhile, the tunnels remain closed until further notice. They will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. - photo by TDOT

Flooding along a section of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road - photo by John Shackleford

Landslide during torrential rain on Wednesday closed tunnel leading into East Ridge - photo by Larry Sewell

Golf course in East Brainerd - photo by John Shackleford

Waters push against the Brainerd Levee - photo by John Shackleford

