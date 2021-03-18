PHOTOS: Flooding In Chattanooga

March 18, 2021
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, along with Senator Bill Hagerty and Congressmen Tim Burchett, Steve Cohen, Jim Cooper, Scott DesJarlais, Chuck Fleischmann, Mark Green, Diana Harshbarger, David ... (click for more)
Police were called to a residence at The Villages at Alton Park on W. 38th Street. A woman said she was on the phone with her sister upstairs when she heard a disturbance on the front of the residence. A short time later she said she heard a disturbance in the back and identified an acquaintance at the back of her residence. According to the woman, the two women have a long, tumultuous ... (click for more)
Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, today issued the following statement in advance of the bilateral meeting between senior U.S. officials, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and senior Chinese officials, CCP Director of Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi ... (click for more)
Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described.
Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)
The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed.
But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)
After a last-minute change, Chattanooga is now set to host the NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at the Champions Tennis Club on May 24-30. The championship was originally scheduled to take place in Claremont, Ca., but is moving due to Covid-19 restrictions.
This week, the NCAA chose Chattanooga as the new site, which will have an anticipated $1.1 million economic ... (click for more)
he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com.
This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)