Exile Bar Near To Getting New Beer License

Exile off Main Street, 1634 Rossville Ave., is a small neighborhood bar selling craft beer that has recently changed ownership for the third time in two years. The partners, Ryan Rothermel and Martin Bohannan, had a “severe falling out,” said Chattanooga Police Officer John Collins and Mr. Bohannan has asked to be removed from the Chattanooga beer license. Mr. Rothermel now owns 87.5 percent and Rashelle McKee owns 12.5 percent of the business. They have appeared at the last two meetings of the Chattanooga Beer Board attempting to get the beer license changed into their names.

At the March 4 meeting, complaints were heard from a neighbor about permits which he claimed were never gotten and about payroll and taxes for its employees. While Mr. Rothermel denied those claims, he said that the business is completely legal and said he was being harassed. Phil Harris, CFO of Chattanooga Brewing Company, spoke on behalf of Mr. Rothermel at the meeting, saying that he had helped to “clean up the mess that had been inherited.” He told the board that he had assisted with making physical improvements and with issues involving employees.

Because of the complaints about the business, Officer Collins said that new fire, electrical, and building inspections had been done which found that most complaints “had already been taken care of or were just not true.” Captain Chuck Hartung with the Chattanooga Fire Department told the board that he had found very minor issues that could be cleared up easily by the owner himself - moving two propane tanks outside and away from flammable materials, changing placement of extension cords and adding a barrier around a fire pit on the patio. The only problem that needed a contractor was to have a locksmith change a double key deadbolt to a thumb turn lock. He said none of the issues would close the business down and the owners had been given 10 days to make the changes.

The lock had been changed the day of the inspection, yet the fire inspector has been unable to return and verify it was done. Because the Beer Board does not grant licenses conditionally, it was unable to approve the new beer permit at the Thursday morning meeting. However, the business will be allowed to continue selling beer under the old license until the next beer board meeting in two weeks when the repair has been verified in person by the fire department.

A violation hearing concerning a special gathering permit had been scheduled and the two people involved had been notified by Officer Collins, yet both were no-shows at the beer board meeting. Tim Chatman and his aunt, Courtney McGhee, event organizers, held a “party” on Sept. 5, 2020 at The Kutt, 3224 Wilcox Blvd., without obtaining a permit from the Chattanooga Police Department regulatory bureau, as required. He has been denied for other special gathering permits that he has applied for, never having been approved for one, said Officer Collins. And other parties that he has held in the past have had to be broken up, said Assistant City Attorney Melinda Foster. The board was told "He does not honor the rules."

Since both of the organizers were aware of the meeting, the board proceeded to hear the case. The only penalty that is allowed was given: $50 fines for each and a strike against both of them. They will not be allowed to have another party for one year. The decision can be appealed if they disagree.

The beer board members also regulate the wrecker business in Chattanooga. Speaking as members of he wrecker board, a discussion took place about the punishment and rates charged for their services. During a recent hearing about a violation, the board felt they had no discretion in issuing a penalty. The board would like to have an option to give a warning versus a fine, which currently is not allowed. There also has been discussion in the past comparing rates that wrecker businesses are allowed to charge in Chattanooga to other municipalities in Tennessee. Chairman Dan Mayfield said that because the companies have not come to the wrecker board to present their cases regarding the issues, the current regulations must not be too far out of line.