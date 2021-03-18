Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,253 More Cases

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 41,752. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 468. It was reported that the deaths were one male and one female, both black. One was age 10 and younger and the other was over 81 years old. There are 51 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in ... (click for more)