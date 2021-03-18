Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,253 More Cases
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,053.
There were 1,253 new cases, as that total reached 839,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,721, which is 186 more than Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,260 cases, up 8; 61 deaths; 235 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,134 cases; 60 deaths, down 1; 162 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,150 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,073 cases, up 13; 75 deaths, up 2; 261 hospitalizations, up 2
Whitfield County: 14,370 cases, up 15; 218 deaths; 709 hospitalizations, up 1