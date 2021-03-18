 Thursday, March 18, 2021 61.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 56 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,253 More Cases

Thursday, March 18, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 56 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,053.

There were 1,253 new cases, as that total reached 839,823 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 57,721, which is 186 more than Wednesday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,260 cases, up 8; 61 deaths; 235 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,134 cases; 60 deaths, down 1; 162 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,150 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,073 cases, up 13; 75 deaths, up 2; 261 hospitalizations, up 2

Whitfield County: 14,370 cases, up 15; 218 deaths; 709 hospitalizations, up 1

March 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Ruckus Between 2 Women Continues At Villages At Alton Park; Woman Realizes $2.5 Million Prize From Publishers Clearing House Too Good To Be True


Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new "indoor" shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the "Phantom Warriors" who were American's superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined "band of brothers" can pull the imminent

Bradley County's Rhyne Howard Named Naismith National Player Of The Year Top 4 Finalist

The Naismith Trophy has named its four finalists for national player of the year and headlining the list is University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard. She is joined on the list by Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (UCONN) and Dana Evans (Louisville). The finalists emerged from a group of 11 semifinalists and were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club's national

2021 NCAA DIII Men’s And Women’s Tennis Championships Move To Chattanooga

After a last-minute change, Chattanooga is now set to host the NCAA DIII Men's and Women's Tennis Championships at the Champions Tennis Club on May 24-30. The championship was originally scheduled to take place in Claremont, Ca., but is moving due to Covid-19 restrictions. This week, the NCAA chose Chattanooga as the new site, which will have an anticipated $1.1 million economic


