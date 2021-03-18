 Thursday, March 18, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Child Dies From COVID In Hamilton County, 25 New Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Thursday, March 18, 2021

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 41,752. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 468. It was reported that the deaths were one male and one female, both black. One was age 10 and younger and the other was over 81 years old.

There are 51 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 21 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,479, which is 97 percent, and there are 805 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 796,624 on Thursday with 661 new cases. There have been 23 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,681, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 661 people hospitalized from the virus, two fewer than on Wednesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.035 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 772,665, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,042 cases, up 7; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  13,575 cases, up 18; 142 deaths

Grundy County: 1,722 cases, up 4; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,012 cases; 45 deaths

Meigs County: 1,287 cases, up 3; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,846 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,209 cases, up 4; 74 deaths, up 1

Sequatchie County: 1,605 cases; 27 deaths

Knox County: 47,324 cases, up 28; 599 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 83,747 cases, up 47; 877 deaths, up 3

Shelby County: 89,086 cases, up 46; 1,534 deaths, up 4


Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's Rhyne Howard Named Naismith National Player Of The Year Top 4 Finalist

The Naismith Trophy has named its four finalists for national player of the year and headlining the list is University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard. She is joined on the list by Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (UCONN) and Dana Evans (Louisville). The finalists emerged from a group of 11 semifinalists and were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national ... (click for more)

2021 NCAA DIII Men’s And Women’s Tennis Championships Move To Chattanooga

After a last-minute change, Chattanooga is now set to host the NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at the Champions Tennis Club on May 24-30. The championship was originally scheduled to take place in Claremont, Ca., but is moving due to Covid-19 restrictions. This week, the NCAA chose Chattanooga as the new site, which will have an anticipated $1.1 million economic ... (click for more)


