Child Dies From COVID In Hamilton County, 25 New Cases; Tennessee Has 23 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 25 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 41,752. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 468. It was reported that the deaths were one male and one female, both black. One was age 10 and younger and the other was over 81 years old.

There are 51 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 21 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,479, which is 97 percent, and there are 805 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 796,624 on Thursday with 661 new cases. There have been 23 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,681, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 661 people hospitalized from the virus, two fewer than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.035 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 772,665, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,042 cases, up 7; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 13,575 cases, up 18; 142 deaths



Grundy County: 1,722 cases, up 4; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,012 cases; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,287 cases, up 3; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,846 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,209 cases, up 4; 74 deaths, up 1



Sequatchie County: 1,605 cases; 27 deaths



Knox County: 47,324 cases, up 28; 599 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 83,747 cases, up 47; 877 deaths, up 3



Shelby County: 89,086 cases, up 46; 1,534 deaths, up 4