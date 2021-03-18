79-Year-Old Man Killed After Hitting 5 Vehicles On Orchard Knob Avenue

A 79-year-old man was killed after hitting five vehicles on Orchard Knob Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 12:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash in the 700 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.

Five unoccupied vehicles were struck including a construction vehicle (Skid Steer) that was parked within a marked road closure area. A Chrysler PT was traveling South on Orchard Knob Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it accelerated to a high rate of speed.

Ultimately, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a church in the 700 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.

Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene. No other parties were injured.