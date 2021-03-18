79-Year-Old Man Killed After Hitting 5 Vehicles On Orchard Knob Avenue

A 79-year-old man was killed after hitting five vehicles on Orchard Knob Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 12:06 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a vehicle crash in the 700 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.
A Chrysler PT was traveling South on Orchard Knob Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it accelerated to a high rate of speed.
Five unoccupied vehicles were struck including a construction vehicle (Skid Steer) that was parked within a marked road closure area.
Ultimately, the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a church in the 700 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue.
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the driver deceased on scene. No other parties were injured.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.