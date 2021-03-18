County School Enrollment Down About 1,000 Students; Dr. Johnson Hopeful Numbers Will Rebound For Upcoming School Year

County School officials said enrollment numbers are down about 1,000, with around 700 short in the kindergarten.

As a result, Supt. Bryan Johnson said that would affect the possible retention of 51 teachers for the upcoming year.

Dr. Johnson said the schools are holding tight at this time and are hopeful that the students return and the teachers are retained.

He said many other school systems are having the same problem, "and we are doing better than most."

Board member Rhonda Thurman said many parents are concerned that the county schools might not open with in-person learning due to possible continued COVID-19 concerns.

Supt. Johnson said, barring an upsurge in "COVID-20," that "We will open in August with five days a week school."

Ms. Thurman said that message needs to be given clearly to parents, especially those with kindergarten age students.

She said another issue for parents is a requirement that some children have to wear masks at school. She said if the policy is going to be students do not wear masks, "then that should be the same at every school."

Dr. Johnson said another area where enrollment is down is the 12th grade. He said the schools especially want seniors to complete their high school program.

Mary Ellen Heuton, chief financial officer, said revenue figures are positive despite the COVID pandemic. She said sales tax collections are up, and property taxes are also coming in. She cited new construction as bringing more school revenue.

She stated, "Revenues are still holding strong."

She said the schools have about $30 million in savings.

The County School Board will receive the full projected budget on March 29.