 Thursday, March 18, 2021 49.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


County School Enrollment Down About 1,000 Students; Dr. Johnson Hopeful Numbers Will Rebound For Upcoming School Year

Thursday, March 18, 2021

County School officials said enrollment numbers are down about 1,000, with around 700 short in the kindergarten.

As a result, Supt. Bryan Johnson said that would affect the possible retention of 51 teachers for the upcoming year.

Dr. Johnson said the schools are holding tight at this time and are hopeful that the students return and the teachers are retained.

He said many other school systems are having the same problem, "and we are doing better than most."

Board member Rhonda Thurman said many parents are concerned that the county schools might not open with in-person learning due to possible continued COVID-19 concerns.

Supt. Johnson said, barring an upsurge in "COVID-20," that "We will open in August with five days a week school."

Ms. Thurman said that message needs to be given clearly to parents, especially those with kindergarten age students.

She said another issue for parents is a requirement that some children have to wear masks at school. She said if the policy is going to be students do not wear masks, "then that should be the same at every school."

Dr. Johnson said another area where enrollment is down is the 12th grade. He said the schools especially want seniors to complete their high school program.

Mary Ellen Heuton, chief financial officer, said revenue figures are positive despite the COVID pandemic. She said sales tax collections are up, and property taxes are also coming in. She cited new construction as bringing more school revenue.

She stated, "Revenues are still holding strong."

She said the schools have about $30 million in savings.

The County School Board will receive the full projected budget on March 29.


March 18, 2021

South Chickamauga Creek Rises To 3.5 Feet Above Flood Stage On Thursday Night; Some Flooding Occurs Along West Chickamauga Creek And Lookout Creek

March 18, 2021

County School Enrollment Down About 1,000 Students; Dr. Johnson Hopeful Numbers Will Rebound For Upcoming School Year

March 18, 2021

Nash Charged In Case In Which Body Was Found In A Dumpster On Laura Street In 2018


Continued downpours brought some flooding in the Chattanooga area and closed a number of roads on Wednesday night. A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. ... (click for more)

County School officials said enrollment numbers are down about 1,000, with around 700 short in the kindergarten. As a result, Supt. Bryan Johnson said that would affect the possible retention ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in connection with the case in which a body was found on Laura Street in 2018. The death was determined to be a homicide. Vincent Dewayne Nash, who ... (click for more)



Breaking News

South Chickamauga Creek Rises To 3.5 Feet Above Flood Stage On Thursday Night; Some Flooding Occurs Along West Chickamauga Creek And Lookout Creek

Continued downpours brought some flooding in the Chattanooga area and closed a number of roads on Wednesday night. A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. At 9:15 p.m. on Thursday the stage was 21.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 18 feet. The creek was expected to rise to a crest of 21.7 feet just after midnight on Thursday night. It will ... (click for more)

County School Enrollment Down About 1,000 Students; Dr. Johnson Hopeful Numbers Will Rebound For Upcoming School Year

County School officials said enrollment numbers are down about 1,000, with around 700 short in the kindergarten. As a result, Supt. Bryan Johnson said that would affect the possible retention of 51 teachers for the upcoming year. Dr. Johnson said the schools are holding tight at this time and are hopeful that the students return and the teachers are retained. He said many ... (click for more)

Opinion

Stop Permitless Carry Bill From Becoming Law In Tennessee - And Response (2)

At every life stage I have been privileged enough to pass through with my health and safety intact, yet I have still encountered gun violence. As a child, I went to school five miles from Columbine High School. I remember vividly the fear and grief of our community as we struggled with the senseless violence and loss of innocents. As a mental health professional who has worked with ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Bradley County's Rhyne Howard Named Naismith National Player Of The Year Top 4 Finalist

The Naismith Trophy has named its four finalists for national player of the year and headlining the list is University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard. She is joined on the list by Aliyah Boston (South Carolina), Paige Bueckers (UCONN) and Dana Evans (Louisville). The finalists emerged from a group of 11 semifinalists and were selected by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s national ... (click for more)

2021 NCAA DIII Men’s And Women’s Tennis Championships Move To Chattanooga

After a last-minute change, Chattanooga is now set to host the NCAA DIII Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships at the Champions Tennis Club on May 24-30. The championship was originally scheduled to take place in Claremont, Ca., but is moving due to Covid-19 restrictions. This week, the NCAA chose Chattanooga as the new site, which will have an anticipated $1.1 million economic ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors